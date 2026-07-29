BREAKING: VEC verifies Free Palestine Party members hours before Parliament moves to scrap group voting tickets

The Victorian Electoral Commission has just confirmed Free Palestine has locked in its 500 eligible members and is now moving toward official registration.

We beat the left’s desperate attempt to hijack the same party name and block us from funnelling preferences to One Nation.

And the timing could not be more perfect.

Yesterday Jacinta Allan was forced out as Premier after a brutal party-room vote. Today Ben Carroll is the new Labor leader… and the whole party is in complete chaos.

Yet somehow, in the middle of that meltdown, Labor is still rushing the Electoral Amendment (Miscellaneous Matters) Bill 2026 through Parliament tonight to finally scrap Victoria’s rigged group voting ticket system. The same system they’ve relied on for years to quietly harvest above-the-line votes.

Funny how they only decided it needed abolishing after we showed them exactly how it could be turned against them.

This is the culmination of months of work. We set out to use Labor’s own preference machine against them. Now they’re panicking and trying to change the rules mid-game while their own house is on fire.

🚨 BREAKING: WE DID IT! The Victorian Electoral Commission has confirmed the Free Palestine Party defeated the left's attempt to hijack our name and stop us funnelling preferences to One Nation.



And tonight, Labor is finally scrapping Victoria's rigged group voting ticket… pic.twitter.com/DQPSTfCTaR — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) July 29, 2026

Victoria’s November election is about to become a whole lot fairer… and the political landscape is about to get a whole lot more orange.

We’ve won an important battle. The bill will almost certainly pass. But none of this happened by accident.

It took serious money, lawyers, months grinding to register members, and relentless work spreading the word to force Labor’s hand. That effort didn’t come cheap.

If you want to stand with the people who made this possible, chip in now at SaveVictoria.com. Your support will help recover the legal costs and resources we poured into this fight so we can keep going until real electoral reform is locked in.

Save Victoria From Stolen Votes Your support will help recover the costs of the lawyers, member registration drive and months of work it took to force this outcome, and keep us ready for whatever comes next. Optional email code

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