Vendors near NYC's migrant shelter create a sprawling, unauthorized street market

AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File

A makeshift encampment has emerged outside the Randalls Island shelter in New York City, raising concerns about public safety and illegal activities. Recent reports suggest that the area, once a pristine park, has transformed into an unauthorized tent city where various illicit activities are taking place.

The New York Post reports that the encampment now houses over 50 tents along the East River. Residents have reported witnessing the sale of drugs, loose cigarettes, and food in what appears to be an open-air market. The area is reportedly littered with trash, blankets, and clothing, significantly altering the park's former appearance.

City officials have placed two portable toilets in the area, but these are reportedly in poor condition and appear to be neglected. Some occupants of the encampment have allegedly tapped into city utility poles to access electricity for cooking and have taken over water fountains for bathing purposes.

Local residents have expressed dismay at the situation. One Manhattan resident told the Post, "This is my zen place. Well, it was my zen place. There was never any trash here, and it's filled with trash here." Some have reported feeling threatened and chased out of the area by encampment residents.

Law enforcement has acknowledged the growing problem. An NYPD officer stationed nearby described the situation as "getting out of hand." In response, the NYPD conducted a sweep of the area on Wednesday, dismantling parts of the encampment and confiscating unregistered motor vehicles.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell emphasized, "We don't care about your status, we're here to fight crime — whoever you may be, wherever you hang out, wherever you live."

Many of the encampment's occupants were previously housed at the nearby Randalls Island shelter, which has been a site of violence since its opening last year. Recent incidents include a fatal shooting and a deadly stabbing involving shelter residents.