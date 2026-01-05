Venezuelan exiles applaud U.S. capture of Maduro, condemn leftist protesters celebrating former dictator

Celebrations continue in Miami after former Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro was captured by U.S. forces during a nighttime raid early Saturday morning.

Rebel News
  |   January 05, 2026   |   Be the first to comment

 

Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie and producer Efrain Monsanto are on the ground in Miami, Florida, as Venezuelan exiles and demonstrators continue to celebrate the daring U.S. raid to capture former dictator Nicolas Maduro.

For the second night in a row, Venezuelans and their supporters in the Doral area just outside of Miami took to the streets to recognize the fall of Maduro, who is currently facing multiple federal charges and remains in custody in New York City.

Footage shows demonstrators joyfully dancing in the street around a Venezuelan flag and a newspaper showing the face of Maduro behind bars.

A young Venezuelan-American woman expressed her gratitude to President Trump for initiating the operation. "We not only have to celebrate, but thank our President Trump," she said. "Because if it wasn't for him, nothing would be possible," she continued.

Alexa spoke with several demonstrators today to hear their perspectives on the shocking turn of events and to discuss the potential implications for Venezuelan exiles.

One Venezuelan-American protester praised President Trump's decision to launch the operation and said she hopes Venezuelan exiles can eventually return to their home country and find prosperity.

Another Venezuelan exile celebrating the capture of Maduro told Alexa about the harsh realities of life under the former dictator. She condemned pro-Maduro protesters in the West who have been speaking out against President Trump's decision to capture the former dictator.

"None of them that are protesting outside the country are actually Venezuelans or lived through it," she said. "They can't really speak unless they actually lived through it. They won't know what it is to not know whether you're going to get a dinner or what you're going to eat the next day, living off two dollars per month," she continued.

An advocate for Venezuelan political prisoners also praised President Trump for taking action against Maduro. "I don't think it was a violation of international law. I think he's helping his country," she said.

Alexa also spoke with a former IT manager of a Venezuelan oil company who said the country was "doing good" until Maduro's predecessor, Hugo Chávez, took power. "They came after me, so I had to leave the country," he said.

The Communist regime "went after everybody," driving the country into the ground, the man explained.

Maduro pleaded "not guilty" to narco-terrorism, drug trafficking and weapons charges on Monday in New York City. The former dictator stated that he's a "decent man" who is now a "kidnapped president" and "prisoner of war" during his court appearance.

Help Fund Our Reporting on the Liberation of Venezuela

Latest News

Rebel News is sending two journalists to fly down to cover this story from the point of view of the Venezuelan exiles living in Miami. They were surprised by this miraculous removal of the tyrant, someone who had haunted them and until now seemed impossible to remove. But after this morning’s surgical strike, everything feels possible again to them.

If you think it’s important to hear the other side of the story — directly from the mouths of people who had to flee Maduro’s atrocities — please consider chipping in a few dollars to cover the costs of our economy-class airfare to Miami, and our modest hotel.

Between the two of us, we expect our expenses to be $3,000. Unlike the CBC — who loved Maduro, and hate Trump — we get no government money; we’re 100% viewer-supported!

Amount
$
DONATE

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.