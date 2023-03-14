Vermont Christian school banned from tournaments for upholding fairness and safety in girls' sports
The controversy highlights the ongoing debate surrounding the inclusion of transgender athletes in sports and the potential erosion of fairness and safety for female competitors.
A Vermont Christian school has been banned from future sports tournaments by the Vermont Principals' Association (VPA) after it forfeited a girls' basketball game in the state playoffs. The school made this decision because their opponent had a high school boy on its girls' basketball roster.
In February, Mid Vermont Christian School's girls' basketball team was scheduled to play against Long Trail Mountain, which had a high school boy on its team.
Vicky Fogg, the head of Mid Vermont Christian School, issued a statement explaining the school's refusal to participate in the game, citing concerns about fairness and player safety.
"We withdrew from the tournament because we believe playing against an opponent with a biological male jeopardizes the fairness of the game and the safety of our players," Fogg stated. "Allowing biological males to participate in women's sports sets a bad precedent for the future of women's sports in general."
On Monday, the VPA sent a letter to Mid Vermont Christian School, informing the school of its ineligibility to participate in VPA activities going forward. The VPA claims the school's actions violate its policies, which are aligned with Vermont state law.
VPA executive director Jay Nichols said the VPA board voted unanimously, 15-0, to ban the school, stating, "If you don't want to follow VPA rules, that's fine. But then you're just not a VPA member. It's fairly simple,” the Daily Wire reported.
The Daily Wire added:
In January, Fogg wrote to Vermont’s Agency of Education asking permission to receive public tuition funding while noting it had the right to protest anti-discrimination laws.
“As a religious organization, the school has a statutory and constitutional right to make decisions based on its religious beliefs, including hiring and disciplining employees, associating with others, and in its admissions, conduct and operations policies and procedures,” Fogg wrote. “By signing this form, the Mid Vermont Christian School does not waive any such rights.”
“Transgender and gender nonconforming students are to be provided the same opportunities to participate in physical education as are all other students,” the Vermont Agency of Education’s best practices states. “Generally, students should be permitted to participate in physical education and sports in accordance with the student’s gender identity. Participation in competitive athletic activities and sports will be resolved on a case-by-case basis.”
