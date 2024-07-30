Veteran, 82, attacked by four men while returning home from local Legion branch

Penticton Herald photo / Keith Lacey / Local Journalism Initiative

Four “cowards” who assaulted an 82-year-old man, the long-time president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40 and a proud military veteran, are still at large and have not been charged.

This appalling incident took place late Friday on Main Street, just outside the main branch of the Penticton Public Library, reports the Kelowna Daily Courier.

Jim DeMarce, 82, says he was driving his scooter home from a karaoke night at the local Legion when he was approached by four men.

“They weren’t kids, I would say all four of them were in their 40s and they were all obviously street people,” he said. “I asked to get by them and they said they would move their carts, so I can get by, if I gave them all my money and my cigarettes. I said ‘no… that ain’t happening,’” the veteran explained.

“Then they knocked me off my scooter and they gang tackled me.” DeMarce said. “One guy hit me with something. It knocked me off the scooter and then they proceeded to put the boots to me.”

Though the attack was brief, DeMarce said it “seems like an eternity” to be attacked by four grown men. The incident did not lead to any serious physical injuries beside leaving a large purple bruise over his right eye.

“You see so many street people, nowadays” he said. “To me, so many of them look exactly the same. They were all scruffy, not well dressed, all four of these guys had unkempt beards and long hair,” he told the Courier.

“Once I got up and got back on my scooter, I just decided to go home,” DeMarce said, his home being near the local RCMP detachment. Despite the attack, the 82-year-old said he has “all the faith in the world in Penticton RCMP as they have very difficult jobs, often dealing with prolific offenders who are continually arrested, released and then break their bail conditionals and commit more crimes. The police do their job. I don’t dispute that.”

In all of his years, DeMarce said he's never been assaulted and found it extremely upsetting to be attacked by four men half his age. Reflecting on his time as a paratrooper in the Canadian military during his early 40s in Edmonton, DeMarce stated that the outcome would have been very different than what transpired on Friday night.

🚨 #BreakingNews: New statistics from Statistics Canada paint a grim picture of rising crime under the soft on crime policies of David Eby and the NDP. Violent crimes in BC have skyrocketed by over 37% since 2016 #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/6UElTQf0VM — Derek Cummings (@djcummings) July 27, 2023

“I’m 82 years old,” he said. “I’m not as fast, strong or agile as I used to be.” The veteran said the next step is filing a police report. “A lot of my good friends insist I go to the police, so I’m going to. I gotta go.”