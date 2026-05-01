Veteran dad's shocking recordings expose what doctors really say in Canadian gender clinics

The recordings made public by Jeff Evely reveal doctors openly admitting weak evidence for transitioning children and teens, while relentlessly pushing medical transition for his teenage daughter.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   May 01, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

A retired Canadian veteran has gone public with secret recordings from inside the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario’s (CHEO) Pediatric Gender Diversity Clinic, revealing an evidence-lacking, affirmation-first approach to medical transition for minors.

Jeff Evely returned from overseas deployment to discover that CHEO’s gender clinic (first established in 2011) had already begun working directly with his then-16-year-old daughter.

At the age of legal consent in Canada, his daughter was put on a pathway from social affirmation to medical permanence – hormones and, potentially, surgery. Concerned about the lack of long-term data and the vulnerability of an adolescent brain, Evely sat in on follow-up appointments and recorded them.

The clips are evoking serious questions about how some Canadian families are treated when they push back, especially since the unanimously passed Bill C-4 makes it a criminal offence to do anything other than affirm a child’s gender transition.

In one recording, a psychiatrist admits the evidence base for biomedical transition in teens is weak — yet still confirms a “trans” diagnosis and supports proceeding with medical interventions. The clinician references guidelines from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), an organization whose own leaked internal files later exposed private admissions of experimental practices, poor evidence, and serious doubts about minors’ capacity for informed consent.

Another clip features Dr. Steven Feder, Chief of Adolescent Medicine at CHEO, stating that gender identity cannot be measured objectively. There are no tests, no MRIs, no biological markers — only the child’s self-report. Evely pressed for data on comorbidities, social influence, de-transition rates, and Swedish studies showing elevated suicide and mortality risks post-transition.

Yet the responses were repeatedly the same: affirm first, ask questions later.

In perhaps the most intense exchange, Dr. Maria Kielly appears to apply pressure to move forward quickly, framing parental hesitation as the primary obstacle rather than a protective instinct.

Evely has dubbed the encounter with Kielly “the Beast” for what he describes as gaslighting and refusal to explore underlying mental health issues.

These revelations come as international evidence mounts against the “gender-affirming” medical model. The UK’s Cass Review exposed biased studies and weak foundations for this otherwise unnecessary medicalization of youth. A Finnish study published last month found that severe psychiatric problems in gender-distressed youth do not resolve; in fact, they often worsen after hormones or surgery.

This flies in the face of what every ‘expert’ told Evely in his recordings.

Regret-filled transitioner Scott Newgent has publicly detailed life-altering complications from transition surgeries, including repeated infections that required extended antibiotics.

Evely is now taking his fight to Parliament Hill with the Mayday – Kids in Crisis event on Tuesday, May 5.

A press conference is set for 10:30 a.m., followed by a rally at 1 p.m. and an evening gathering at the Biker’s Church in Vanier starting at 6 p.m.

Full details and tickets are available at MaydayCanada.com.

Canadian parents deserve to know what Canadian doctors are saying behind closed clinic doors, including the shaky evidence that gender transition is built upon, as they continue to push a path of irreversible intervention.

Puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries that sterilize are not as reversible as they’re sold to be.

The science is not settled, despite how many times the darling marketing mantra of Big Pharma is repeated, and long-term outcomes were never included in the informed consent process.

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Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

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  • Susan Ashbrook
    commented 2026-05-01 21:57:16 -0400 Flag
    Excellent report Tamara. Thank you!