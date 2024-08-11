Veteran mayor condemns divisive Welcome to Country ceremonies

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A veteran mayor from North Queensland has expressed his frustration with the rising focus on political correctness, specifically targeting the inclusion of Welcome to Country ceremonies in council meetings.

Trevor Pickering, who has served as mayor of Croydon Shire Council since 2012, and as a councillor since 2000, labelled the practice as "bulls**t," revealing his decision not to seek re-election.

Pickering, a fourth-generation cattle farmer, voiced his discontent with the current political climate, where terms like "inclusion" and "resilience" dominate the conversation.

"I've had a gutful of the bulls**t," he stated, highlighting his resistance to conducting Welcome to Country ceremonies at council meetings, despite having Aboriginal family members.

His stance reflects a broader national debate. In recent months, councils across Australia have grappled with the appropriateness of these ceremonies.

The Northern Areas Council in South Australia recently scrapped its Acknowledgement of Country, while the Shire of Harvey in Western Australia experienced a split over the practice.

Warren Mundine, a prominent 'No' campaigner, shared similar concerns, criticising the overuse of the ceremony, which he believes has become divisive rather than unifying.