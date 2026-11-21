Rob McKnight, a television producer of more than 30 years and the founder of the trade site TV Blackbox, has broken the industry's silence on the arrest of Rebel News journalist Avi Yemini, and he is not impressed with his colleagues.

McKnight led his Media McKnight column on 18 November with the two arrests outside the State Library on 12 November, under the headline "Police arrest journalist Avi Yemini. The media shrugs".

"Police arresting a journalist should warrant coverage," he wrote. "The ability of the press to cover events is at the heart of our democracy. But it seems that only matters depending on who the journalist is."

McKnight's summary of what Avi did to earn two trips in a police van is short. "His crime? Asking questions."

He does not pretend to be a fan. "It's no secret Yemini is a fan of Hanson. But does that give police the right to stop him asking questions? I don't think so."

McKnight watched the footage Rebel News released from five cameras. "I find it highly distressing," he wrote. "It's obvious the police had a preconceived notion about Yemini that didn't match what was happening in that moment. Was he being provocative? Yes. Was he breaking the peace? Absolutely not."

He picked out the exchange that led to the second arrest, when a line of officers told Avi that one more step meant arrest for hindering and suggested he wait. "If you wait 15 minutes for this to be over, and then you can go up there," the officer said.

"Wait 15 minutes until it's over," McKnight wrote. "At a protest he was there to cover."

WATCH: Unreleased footage shows exactly how Victoria Police UNLAWFULLY arrested Avi Yemini, twice Overwhelming footage from five cameras shows Victoria Police unlawfully targeting Rebel News journalist Avi Yemini on the outskirts of the anti-Pauline Hanson protest, arresting him twice and releasing him both times without charge.

Avi's reply, "You want to now arrest me on top of that? Go for it", was followed moments later by his second arrest, a drive to Melbourne West Police Station and a release "without charge for now".

McKnight quotes Avi's on-camera verdict that "the communist state thinks they can arrest journalists for doing their jobs, because they're too weak to actually arrest the thugs", and allows it was "colourful". "But he also made a fair point about what happened first," he wrote, citing Avi's line that "at the time of the original arrest, there was nothing even happening".

Then comes the producer's own finding. "To me, this looks like an abuse of police powers to stop someone covering an event. The police stopped an Australian citizen from going to a protest because of what they believed he might do, not what he actually did."

"Whatever you think of Yemini's work and opinions, that is dangerous."

Protect Avi Yemini Avi Yemini puts himself on the front lines to bring you the truth, no matter the cost. His fearless journalism has exposed corruption, held the powerful accountable and given a voice to the voiceless. But that commitment comes at a price. Avi has become a top target for radical activists, Antifa extremists and even jihadi extremists who want him silenced, and now Victoria Police have unlawfully arrested him simply for doing his job. Avi refuses to back down. He is taking Victoria Police to court, and your support pays for both his security on the ground and this legal fight. HELP PROTECT AVI!

BREAKING: Avi Yemini UNLAWFULLY arrested by Victoria Police for doing journalism in Melbourne Victoria Police made false accusations and twice unlawfully arrested Rebel News journalist Avi Yemini as he conducted street interviews near an anti-Pauline Hanson rally in the heart of Melbourne, disrupting the team's coverage and raising serious questions about police interference with the press.

McKnight gives credit where it has been earned. 3AW's Tom Elliott told his listeners on 13 November that he admires Avi's bravery. "Good on him," McKnight wrote. "But the silence from the rest of the mainstream media has been pathetic."

"If this happened to a newspaper or TV journalist, the industry would rally around them and demand answers from police. Because he's not reporting for traditional media, they look down on him and don't care. I just don't understand it."

That silence has held for more than a week. Victoria Police's only public account of the day, issued two days after the arrests, describes a "41-year-old man" who "allegedly failed to comply with a direction to move on" and was later "arrested in relation to the alleged offence of hinder police". It does not say he was a journalist, does not say he was mid-interview, and does not give a reason for the direction.

On Tuesday 17 November, Avi's lawyer Justin Quill served Chief Commissioner Mike Bush with a letter of demand over both arrests, seeking compensation, costs, a written apology and an investigation of the officers involved. Victoria Police have until Monday 23 November to answer before the matter goes to court. It is the second time the force has been put on notice: in 2022 it apologised in writing for three earlier arrests, admitting Avi had been "wrongly arrested and detained by members of Victoria Police while reporting for Rebel News".

BREAKING: Victoria Police SERVED legal demands from Avi Yemini's legal team Australia’s top media lawyer, Justin Quill, has served Victoria Police with a formal letter of demand over the TWO unlawful arrests of the Rebel News journalist, giving the force a deadline to settle while his legal team prepares a statement of claim to be filed in just SEVEN DAYS.

McKnight has spent three decades inside the newsrooms he is now calling out, and his column is read by the people who run them. One Labor MLC, Sonja Terpstra, responded to the arrest of a journalist with the word "Good". The man who built the television industry's own news site has responded with the question the rest of the industry has not asked: if it were one of yours, would you shrug?

The mainstream media will not fight this one. Victoria Police have a taxpayer-funded legal department and until Monday to decide whether to settle or face Avi in court. Avi has his lawyers, his footage and the people who watch him. Every dollar given at ProtectAvi.com pays for the legal fight and the security detail that keeps him reporting from Melbourne's streets. If the industry will not stand up for a journalist arrested for asking questions, it falls to you. Chip in now and show Victoria Police that the public was watching, even when the press was not.