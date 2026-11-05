Veterans Affairs says no MAID complaints against staff since September 2022, but veterans keep raising it

Veterans Affairs Canada says it hasn't heard of a single case of its staff suggesting assisted suicide to a veteran in more than four years.

But it also admits veterans are still bringing up medical assistance in dying, or MAID, with its staff. And every time it happens, it gets written down.

So how many times has it happened? The department isn't saying.

The admission came in a written answer to Conservative MP Arnold Viersen, tabled in the House of Commons on November 4. Veterans Affairs told him it has had no information, confirmed or not, of any employee or contractor suggesting MAID to a veteran since September 2022.

Why does September 2022 matter? Because a month earlier, Canadians found out what had been going on.

In August 2022, Global News reported that a combat veteran had turned to Veterans Affairs for help with post-traumatic stress. Instead, a staff member brought up MAID.

Global News has learned a veteran seeking treatment for PTSD and a traumatic brain injury (both from combat) was casually offered medical assistance in dying as an alternative to treating his injuries by a Veterans Affairs Canada employee: https://t.co/mv31cb37kH — Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) August 16, 2022

It wasn't a one-off. The department's own investigation found four veterans who had MAID raised with them, all by the same employee. The minister at the time, Lawrence MacAulay, said the case was handed to the RCMP. By December 2022, the employee was gone.

Veteran and Paralympian Christine Gauthier later told MPs that MAID had been suggested to her too. Veterans Affairs said hers wasn't one of the four cases and that it was looking into it.

Today, staff must report every conversation where a veteran raises MAID, and tell the veteran the department has no role in it.

Viersen also asked what happens to staff who cross the line. The answer: nothing special. Any misconduct goes through the same disciplinary process as for any other public servant. There is no MAID-specific rule.

Veterans who want to complain are told to call the department, send a message through their My VAC Account or go to the Veterans Ombud. That's how the department first found out in 2022: a veteran picked up the phone and complained.

The issue has also ended up in court. In September 2025, the government told Parliament that two lawsuits over MAID had been filed against Veterans Affairs since 2018. One was settled, and the terms are being kept confidential.

Veterans Affairs writes down every time a veteran brings up assisted suicide with its staff. It just hasn't told Parliament how often that is.