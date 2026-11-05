Veterans Affairs says no MAID complaints against staff since September 2022, but veterans keep raising it
Four years after an employee suggested assisted suicide to multiple veterans, the department says it tracks every veteran-initiated MAID discussion but hasn't disclosed how many have occurred.
Veterans Affairs Canada says it hasn't heard of a single case of its staff suggesting assisted suicide to a veteran in more than four years.
But it also admits veterans are still bringing up medical assistance in dying, or MAID, with its staff. And every time it happens, it gets written down.
So how many times has it happened? The department isn't saying.
The admission came in a written answer to Conservative MP Arnold Viersen, tabled in the House of Commons on November 4. Veterans Affairs told him it has had no information, confirmed or not, of any employee or contractor suggesting MAID to a veteran since September 2022.
Why does September 2022 matter? Because a month earlier, Canadians found out what had been going on.
In August 2022, Global News reported that a combat veteran had turned to Veterans Affairs for help with post-traumatic stress. Instead, a staff member brought up MAID.
Global News has learned a veteran seeking treatment for PTSD and a traumatic brain injury (both from combat) was casually offered medical assistance in dying as an alternative to treating his injuries by a Veterans Affairs Canada employee: https://t.co/mv31cb37kH— Mercedes Stephenson (@MercedesGlobal) August 16, 2022
It wasn't a one-off. The department's own investigation found four veterans who had MAID raised with them, all by the same employee. The minister at the time, Lawrence MacAulay, said the case was handed to the RCMP. By December 2022, the employee was gone.
Veteran and Paralympian Christine Gauthier later told MPs that MAID had been suggested to her too. Veterans Affairs said hers wasn't one of the four cases and that it was looking into it.
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Today, staff must report every conversation where a veteran raises MAID, and tell the veteran the department has no role in it.
Viersen also asked what happens to staff who cross the line. The answer: nothing special. Any misconduct goes through the same disciplinary process as for any other public servant. There is no MAID-specific rule.
Veterans who want to complain are told to call the department, send a message through their My VAC Account or go to the Veterans Ombud. That's how the department first found out in 2022: a veteran picked up the phone and complained.
The issue has also ended up in court. In September 2025, the government told Parliament that two lawsuits over MAID had been filed against Veterans Affairs since 2018. One was settled, and the terms are being kept confidential.
Veterans Affairs writes down every time a veteran brings up assisted suicide with its staff. It just hasn't told Parliament how often that is.
Scarlett Grace
Anti-Discrimination Reporter
Scarlett Grace is a Canadian journalist and musician from Peterborough, Ontario. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Trent University and has spent over a decade performing live and releasing original music.
In 2022, her involvement in Canada’s freedom movement marked a turning point in her career and public voice. She later joined Rebel News, where she works as an anti-discrimination journalist, reporting extensively on the rise of antisemitism in Canada and the Iranian uprising.https://twitter.com/ScarlettGrace92
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-11-05 18:16:33 -0500Remember what Brian Jean said in 2015. All three levels of government are working against us. And the only time we see them among us is in election season.