Vice President Harris' law enforcement record scrutinized as campaign heats up
Police unions and legal experts are questioning her stance on bail reform and public safety.
Vice President Kamala Harris' past support for a bail fund aiding Black Lives Matter protesters is drawing criticism from law enforcement officials as she positions herself as a law-and-order candidate in the upcoming presidential race.
Joe Gamaldi, national vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police and an active Houston Police Department lieutenant, expressed strong concerns about Harris' potential presidency. "If Kamala Harris becomes the next president of the United States, she will be an unmitigated disaster for public safety in this country," Gamaldi told Fox News Digital.
He pointed to her support for bail reform and her promotion of a fund that helped release individuals accused of violent crimes. Gamaldi argued that such policies have contributed to increased crime rates in urban areas, citing statistics showing elevated homicide numbers in recent years.
Joseph Imperatrice, an NYPD detective and founder of Blue Lives Matter NYC, echoed these sentiments, stating, "America needs a leader that's going to keep bad guys behind bars, and unfortunately, Kamala Harris hasn't done that."
Critics also highlighted Harris' evolving stance on law enforcement issues. Charles Stimson, a senior legal fellow at the Heritage Foundation and former prosecutor, suggested that Harris' language on criminal justice reform aligns closely with more progressive politicians who have called for defunding the police.
The Minnesota Freedom Fund, which Harris promoted in 2020, has come under scrutiny for its role in releasing individuals who were later accused of serious crimes. The fund maintained that individuals are innocent until proven guilty and should not be held solely due to inability to pay bail.
As Harris emerges as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, her campaign faces the challenge of addressing these criticisms while appealing to a broad base of voters.
The Vice President's team has not yet commented on these specific concerns raised by law enforcement officials.
- By Ezra Levant
