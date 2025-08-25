Jeremy McDonald faces charges while alleged intruder gets taxpayer-funded medical care

Rebel News dropped by Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto to check on the condition of Mike Breen. Breen was airlifted to the hospital after his alleged botched home invasion in Lindsay, Ont., on Aug 18.

Breen, 41, allegedly broke into the apartment of Jeremy McDonald, 44, at 3:20 a.m. He was allegedly armed with a crossbow, and he attacked McDonald, hitting him on the head with the crossbow’s stock.

Alas, because McDonald had the temerity to fight back, it was McDonald who was later charged with aggravated assault and assault by the Kawartha Lakes Police Service.

Breen was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, breaking and entering, theft, mischief under $5,000, and failure to comply with probation.

How curious that Breen was not charged with assault. Then again, so many details about this case are mind-boggling. Such as, why didn’t the Kawartha Lakes Police Service publish Breen’s name and what sort of (lethal) weapon he was brandishing? It was Rebel News that broke this news due to information we obtained during our fact-finding mission in Lindsay last week.

At 41, Breen is not a young offender. He was wanted by police prior to the home invasion. Why the lack of transparency?

The cops wouldn’t even reveal which hospital Breen was air-lifted to (although Rebel News was able to ascertain that information as well).

Rebel News did not venture out to Sunnybrook with the intention of delivering Breen a “Get Well Soon” card. Rather, given the nature of his injuries, we are concerned that should Breen die, will McDonald’s charges be upgraded to manslaughter?

We reached out to the media relations department of Sunnybrook to get an update on Breen, but were told that, due to privacy and confidentiality reasons, no answers would be forthcoming. Nice. Even the criminal element is apparently entitled to privacy and confidentiality. This story gets more rancid with every passing day.

In the final analysis, some observations: While the Kawartha Lakes Police Service is throwing the book at the victim and implying that excessive force (whatever that is) was used, what if the shoe had been on the other foot? We spoke with an ex-cop who told us that if anyone were to point a lethal weapon, such as a crossbow, at a police officer, that person would be immediately dispatched to the great hereafter. And no, that cop rightfully would not face any criminal charges.

Why the double standard?

Another thing: Doctors are presumably working around the clock to save Breen. Think of the resources being squandered on this career criminal. He even received a helicopter ride from Lindsay to Toronto via air ambulance, which no doubt costs thousands of dollars. Our point: Breen isn’t on the hook for any of these expenses. Meanwhile, his victim, McDonald, faces huge legal fees to defend himself. Those fees could be as high as six figures.

We’re not standing for that. McDonald is said to be a hard-working, law-abiding guy. But he doesn’t have that kind of money. How perverse that McDonald gets victimized first by Breen and now by the so-called justice system.

So, in addition to our on-the-ground journalism, we are not going to allow McDonald to be forced into bankruptcy. Please go to SaveJeremy.com to make a donation to fund McDonald’s legal fees.

Finally, isn’t this sordid story symbolic of Canada under the Liberals? The state is doing everything it can to save the life of a violent criminal, whereas the victim gets re-victimized. Your tax dollars are hard at work yet again, folks.

Perhaps it’s time to have a new slogan for our once great dominion? We could place it at all border crossings and international airports. How does this catchphrase sound: “Welcome to Canada, where we reward the takers — and penalize the makers.”