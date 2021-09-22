Victoria named lockdown capital of the world with record case numbers

Victoria smashed two records today.

Victoria named lockdown capital of the world with record case numbers
Victoria officially became the most locked-down place on Earth at the same time that Victoria Health announced its highest Covid case numbers since the beginning of the pandemic.

766 active cases were reported in the last 24 hours – the most that have ever been reported by Victorian health officials.

The previous case record for Victoria was 725 back in early August of 2020 when the first wave of the pandemic was at its height.

It is difficult for authorities to blame this increase in numbers on the recent protests because case numbers have been rising steeply in Victoria since the lockdown was declared. A similar situation is happening in New South Wales where extremely strict lockdowns are not stopping the spread of Delta.

Victoria took the lockdown record from Buenos Aires which ended its lockdown at 234 days. The Australian state now sits at 235 days with no end in sight.

Civil tensions in Victoria remain extremely high, with daily protests against mandatory vaccination in the construction industry taking over the streets.

Melbourne CBD is pushing for the implementation of Vaccine Passports despite their presence sparking global protests, forcing other nations to abandon them.

Coronavirus Australia lockdown
  • By Avi Yemini

