Victoria named lockdown capital of the world with record case numbers

Victoria officially became the most locked-down place on Earth at the same time that Victoria Health announced its highest Covid case numbers since the beginning of the pandemic.

Reported yesterday: 766 new local cases and 0 cases acquired overseas.

- 40,957 vaccines administered

- 62,408 test results received

- Sadly, 4 people with COVID-19 have died



More later: https://t.co/OCCFTAtS1P#COVID19Vic #COVID19VicData pic.twitter.com/mKCXQ5GIzR — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) September 22, 2021

#BREAKING: Victoria records HIGHEST case numbers on the same day we beat the world record of days in lockdown.



Because lockdowns work. — Avi Yemini 🇦🇺🇮🇱 (@OzraeliAvi) September 22, 2021

766 active cases were reported in the last 24 hours – the most that have ever been reported by Victorian health officials.

The previous case record for Victoria was 725 back in early August of 2020 when the first wave of the pandemic was at its height.

It is difficult for authorities to blame this increase in numbers on the recent protests because case numbers have been rising steeply in Victoria since the lockdown was declared. A similar situation is happening in New South Wales where extremely strict lockdowns are not stopping the spread of Delta.

Victoria took the lockdown record from Buenos Aires which ended its lockdown at 234 days. The Australian state now sits at 235 days with no end in sight.

Today #Melbourne, the capital city of the state of #Victoria in #Australia, equals Buenos Aires as the most locked-down city in the world - 234 days. Buenos Aires is no longer in #lockdown. Melbourne’s 6th lockdown continues and is not set to end until around October 26, 2021 pic.twitter.com/QAOUZKP1dU — Allan Raskall (@AllanRaskall) September 21, 2021

Civil tensions in Victoria remain extremely high, with daily protests against mandatory vaccination in the construction industry taking over the streets.

Melbourne CBD is pushing for the implementation of Vaccine Passports despite their presence sparking global protests, forcing other nations to abandon them.