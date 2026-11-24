Jordan van den Lamb has a lot to say online. Election week put him on a footpath outside a pre-poll booth in a keffiyeh, handing out for the Victorian Socialists, and I had three questions for him. Why are the Socialists preferencing the Greens, whose Prahran candidate has a husband in the AI industry the Greens campaign against? Does he still think squatting in other people's houses is a good idea? And does he still support political violence, given he publicly cheered the shooting of a health executive in New York?

His first answer was abrupt and dismissive. His second involved an unfounded claim about my past personal life, which is addressed in my book. His third was more of the same socialist nonsense. For someone who loves the camera to spruik his ideology, he sure avoided it this time around.

What followed was the usual choreography. A Greens party woman nearby told me I wasn't welcome. An Animal Justice Party volunteer stepped in front of Jordan, because apparently the Victorian Socialists' best-known candidate needs the animal party to protect him from a microphone. Somebody pushed. Somebody else shoved. Then the booth's electoral commission officer arrived to tell me to remove myself from the area, and that the only alternative was to have the police remove me. I asked him to show me the legislation, as I was well outside the required distance by the VEC. He went inside to get the manual. I'm still waiting.

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The Greens, meanwhile, were running a different play. Every volunteer who started talking to me got pulled away. One polite young bloke who'd been having a perfectly civil conversation about One Nation taking money from the big end of town was marched off mid-sentence, and the whole Greens line was moved across the road. The One Nation volunteer in the orange shirt had watched it all. "If you're on the booth for long enough, you start to see patterns," he told me. "There are some silly and unpleasant games going on. I really think it's a very un-Australian thing." He'd also seen Jordan's own post on X that morning, celebrating "random passers-by" kicking over the One Nation corflute. He still shakes hands with every candidate on the booth. Jordan kicks signs.

Then came the best part. Jordan, who wants to defund the police, went straight to the police. He'd found a cop and was telling him we were the naughty ones. I asked whether it's defund the police until you need one, and the officer and I agreed on at least that much. I thanked him for his service and for my next paycheck, which Victoria Police will be covering once the Supreme Court is done with them.

I did get one real conversation out of the day. An 18-year-old Greens volunteer who'd been told not to talk to me talked to me anyway, told me I was funny, and admitted it didn't sound great that his party bans its own people from speaking to someone with a different view. I told him that if you're not a socialist at 18 you've got no heart, and if you're not a capitalist at 30 you've got no brain, and that he seemed smart enough to get there. He's the nicest one of their lot and they should run him instead.

The last word went to a young bloke who called me a Zionist c**t and couldn't tell me what a Zionist is. Asked whether he was voting for the Jew-haters at the Victorian Socialists or the Greens, he objected that they don't hate Jews, only Zionists, which about sums up the week. Watch the full video and decide for yourself who the brave ones were on that footpath. It wasn't the man in the scarf.

Every booth this week looks like that footpath: a candidate who swears instead of answering, a party that moves its volunteers away from a microphone, and an official threatening to call the police on a journalist for asking questions. The only reason I can keep turning up is the security team walking beside me, and the only reason I can take Victoria Police to the Supreme Court for arresting me twice is that viewers pay for both through ProtectAvi.com. If you want the questions asked before Saturday that nobody else will ask, chip in there and share this one.