VICTORY! CBC drops lawsuit against independent media company for parody of old children's show

A major victory regarding CBC's lawsuit against Lux Media!

Radio-Canada (the French version of CBC) had previously decided to engage in a lawsuit with the small independent media production company Lux Media for the alleged replication of their show Bobino and Bobinette, which first aired 47 years ago.

Following the publication of our report on the lawsuit filed by Radio-Canada concerning the copyrights of the show Bobino and Bobinette, the law firm representing the CBC as well as Guy Sanche, has agreed to withdraw their lawsuit with the condition of removing all episodes of the show that are still on the internet and not creating or broadcasting any new episodes.

In return, the CBC and the estate of Guy Sanche will end their litigation and will not seek to recover any legal fees.

It is thanks to our previous report that Lux Media is safe from the exorbitant costs related to the lawsuit. The latter, having made no profit from their production, did not have the capacity to pay these astronomical costs. This is a huge victory for Lux Media, despite the inconvenience of the written agreement restrictions.