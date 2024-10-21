Victory for freedom: Pandemic charges against former West Lincoln mayor dropped after donation to women's shelter

Charges related to pandemic-era social gathering restrictions have been withdrawn against former West Lincoln mayor Dave Bylsma.

The announcement comes after a lengthy three-year legal battle led by The Democracy Fund (TDF), a legal advocacy group dedicated to defending Canadians impacted by overreaching COVID-19 mandates.

The case, which revolved around the Ontario government’s strict and controversial public health measures during the pandemic, was officially dropped following Bylsma’s donation to the Women’s Place of South Niagara, a local women’s shelter.

The donation not only underscores Bylsma’s commitment to supporting his community but also reflects his dedication to those hit hardest by the economic and social fallout of government-imposed lockdowns.

“It’s been a long journey over the past 3 1/2 years to clarify the intent of the rally, which was to support small businesses affected by strict and unpredictable mandates,” Bylsma said, speaking about the ordeal that began as part of a broader protest against government policies that devastated livelihoods and forced businesses to shut their doors.

TDF’s legal team, led by senior litigation counsel Adam Blake-Gallipeau, argued that pursuing the charges was no longer in the public interest, given the changing landscape and the harsh impacts of these mandates on ordinary citizens. After extensive negotiations with the Crown, the withdrawal of charges was seen as a logical conclusion.

“This outcome reflects our dedication to justice and our belief that everyone deserves representation and a fair hearing,” said Blake-Gallipeau. The TDF has been at the forefront of defending Canadians who were ticketed under heavy-handed gathering restrictions and Quarantine Act regulations during the pandemic's peak years in 2021 and 2022.

The donation to the women's shelter will provide much-needed support for victims of domestic violence and those facing other crises.

Blake-Gallipeau emphasized that this move not only brings relief to Bylsma but also serves the broader community: “This gesture not only benefits the shelter but also highlights the former mayor’s dedication to improving the lives of others.”

The withdrawal of charges against Bylsma sends a clear message: overreaching measures enacted under the guise of public health will not go unchallenged, and accountability still matters.