Victory for protester: The Democracy Fund wins appeal for Windsor man

Theodorus DeBoer, who took part in the Ambassador Bridge protests in February 2022, had initially pleaded guilty to a charge of mischief for blocking traffic near the bridge. Despite a plea deal recommending no criminal record, the trial judge imposed a suspended sentence, including probation and a criminal record.

TDF’s lawyer, Alan Honner, argued that the trial judge overstepped by not accepting the joint submission from both the prosecution and the defence, which had requested a discharge without a criminal record.

The appellate court agreed with Honner’s argument, ruling that the judge had applied the wrong legal standard. As a result, DeBoer’s criminal record was vacated, aligning the sentence with the original plea deal.

The Democracy Fund was heavily involved in defending the rights of protesters during the Ambassador Bridge blockade. Their legal team provided support and advice to protesters, challenged the Superior Court injunction that sought to prohibit the blockade, and represented over a dozen individuals charged in connection to the protests.

The Democracy Fund (TDF) has won an appeal for a man who received a criminal record in connection to the protests that shut down the Ambassador Bridge in February 2022.



This appeal marks a significant victory for TDF, as none of their clients involved in the Ambassador Bridge protests will carry a criminal record. The successful defence of protesters' rights highlights TDF’s continued fight against government overreach and for the protection of civil liberties.