Victory for the Amish! TDF secures major win as Crown drops all quarantine tickets for Sarnia, Ont. Amish group

Good news regarding those Amish folk who were slapped with $6,000 fines for not having the ArriveCAN app on their cellphones* during the COVID-19 pandemic: The Democracy Fund (TDF) has secured a pivotal victory for Ontario’s Amish community, with the Crown withdrawing all Quarantine Act tickets against a group of Grey County Amish clients.

(*Astute readers no doubt understand that the Amish were unable to upload the ArriveCAN app on their cellphones due to the fact that these people, who shun modern technology, do not have cellphones – or even landlines for that matter. Alas, apparently the Canada Border Services Agency was oblivious to this reality… but never mind.)

The decision to withdraw the Sarnia tickets concludes nearly six months of legal efforts, culminating in successful negotiations between TDF lawyers and Crown prosecutors. Withdrawing the tickets in Lambton County Court, the Crown cited “no reasonable prospect of conviction." Senior Litigation Counsel Adam Blake-Gallipeau represented the Amish families in court.

Of note, the Amish rely on horse-and-buggy travel and lack familiarity with modern legal systems. After crossing the border during the COVID-19 pandemic, they were hit with thousands of dollars in Quarantine Act fines tied to the ArriveCan app and PCR testing.

Among the clients are families with sick and disabled children. These families rely on traditional farming and often pass their property to descendants – something that was threatened by liens registered against their property by the government after the fines went unpaid. These liens have now been alleviated by this win.

Due to TDF’s advocacy, their cases were reopened in early February, paving the way for this resolution.

“This is a victory for fairness,” said Blake-Gallipeau. “The Crown’s withdrawal is significant. These tickets should have never endangered the lives and land of a peaceful religious minority. We’re proud to deliver justice to these families. The Elders in the Amish community have acknowledged and greatly appreciate the support from TDF donors and the wider Canadian community.”

Though a milestone, TDF’s work continues for other Amish clients facing similar charges and appeals.

Check out our interview with the TDF’s Mark Joseph regarding this courtroom victory and what the TDF plans to do moving forward to get justice for other Amish people whose cases are still before the courts.

In the final analysis, the irony is both profound and perverse: some two centuries ago, the Amish immigrated to Ontario before the province was even known as “Ontario.” The Amish were fleeing religious persecution in Europe. But in 21st century Canada is lorded over by the Justin Trudeau Liberals. And so it is that the Amish are once again being persecuted due to their faith. Despicable.

In the meantime, do you think what happened to the Amish needs to be addressed? If so, please visit www.AmishReports.com to make a donation.