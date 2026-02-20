Victory in Wingham! North Huron Council rescinds its audio/video recording ban

The Township of North Huron's council has been facing backlash for its censorious measures.

David Menzies
  |   February 20, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

We have an update on the egregious censorship that was occurring in the Township of North Huron, Ont. And it’s good news. Correction: it’s great news!

Namely, the township has rescinded its ludicrous ban on people and the press recording council meetings. Indeed for some 10 years now, making video or audio recordings at council meetings was prohibited under penalty of law.

And if one had the temerity to violate this edict, the council would actually call the cops! We took an interest in this matter and attended the council meeting on Feb. 2. Sure enough, we witnessed firsthand constituents being arrested for recording the council meeting. It was crazy!

Not to mention unconstitutional. We returned to Wingham on Feb. 17 for the next council meeting. And this time we brought along our big, beautiful billboard truck to shine a light on this sordid situation. And knock us down with a feather!

The first item on the agenda was to rescind the censorship rule. And it passed! After the meeting, we interviewed the Reeve, Paul Heffer. Heffer said council wanted the recording ban rescinded to be more open and transparent. If that’s the case, what took so long?

Our take? The real reason for dropping the recording rule was all about avoiding even more toxic publicity about the ongoing censorship thanks to Rebel News publicizing this matter. Regardless, a win is a win when it comes to free speech and freedom of the press.

And we are thus delighted to report that the constituents of North Huron can now record council meetings to their heart’s desire and not have to fear being hauled away by the rank-and-file members of the Ontario Provincial Police. Fantastic.

Besides, we’re certain the cops have better things to do than act as the agents for censorious thugs…

Donate Now!

Latest News

Support Rebel News Field Reports! Your contribution helps our fearless journalists travel across the country to report on the stories mainstream media refuses to cover. Whether it's exposing government overreach, giving a voice to the voiceless, or documenting on-the-ground protests and events, Rebel News is dedicated to bringing you the unfiltered truth. With your help, we can continue to challenge censorship and provide Canadians with real, independent journalism. Please donate today to keep our Field Reports team on the frontlines!

Amount
$
DONATE

David Menzies

Journalist and 'Mission Specialist'

David “The Menzoid” Menzies is the Rebel News "Mission Specialist." The Menzoid is equal parts outrageous and irreverent as he dares to ask the type of questions those in the Media Party would rather not ponder.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-02-20 19:38:29 -0500 Flag
    What great news! It’s another victory for free speech and accountability!