Victory in Wingham! North Huron Council rescinds its audio/video recording ban

We have an update on the egregious censorship that was occurring in the Township of North Huron, Ont. And it’s good news. Correction: it’s great news!

Namely, the township has rescinded its ludicrous ban on people and the press recording council meetings. Indeed for some 10 years now, making video or audio recordings at council meetings was prohibited under penalty of law.

And if one had the temerity to violate this edict, the council would actually call the cops! We took an interest in this matter and attended the council meeting on Feb. 2. Sure enough, we witnessed firsthand constituents being arrested for recording the council meeting. It was crazy!

Censorious thugs! Is the Township of North Huron situated in Canada — or the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea? This council refuses to have its meetings recorded. And if you have the temerity to disobey that edict, you’ll be arrested. Overreach much? https://t.co/71ti2xwoap — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) February 4, 2026

Not to mention unconstitutional. We returned to Wingham on Feb. 17 for the next council meeting. And this time we brought along our big, beautiful billboard truck to shine a light on this sordid situation. And knock us down with a feather!

The first item on the agenda was to rescind the censorship rule. And it passed! After the meeting, we interviewed the Reeve, Paul Heffer. Heffer said council wanted the recording ban rescinded to be more open and transparent. If that’s the case, what took so long?

Our take? The real reason for dropping the recording rule was all about avoiding even more toxic publicity about the ongoing censorship thanks to Rebel News publicizing this matter. Regardless, a win is a win when it comes to free speech and freedom of the press.

And we are thus delighted to report that the constituents of North Huron can now record council meetings to their heart’s desire and not have to fear being hauled away by the rank-and-file members of the Ontario Provincial Police. Fantastic.

Besides, we’re certain the cops have better things to do than act as the agents for censorious thugs…