Victory! Judge deems Toronto hotel employee can't assault Rebel News employees

For a few years now, we’ve been trying to document what’s really going on behind closed doors at the Radisson Hotel Toronto East. This property — which no longer carries the Radisson brand — is home to some 600 refugee-claimants. And over the past four years, there have been several disturbing reports regarding what is occurring behind closed doors at this hotel.

Alas, the management and owners of this former-Radisson have been uncooperative in terms of disclosure. Little wonder: during a visit back in 2018, we happened upon a small group of elementary-age children roaming the hallways of the hotel. The kids said they were locked-out of their rooms by their parents. It was a disturbing sight to see, given these kids could’ve easily have wandered off the property with no one to look after them.

There have been other disturbing reports, too, ranging from sanitation issues to female employees being harassed. And since the rooms in this hotel are being paid for via taxpayer dollars, we figured this story was surely in the public interest.

The last time we visited the property was on Feb. 7, 2019. We had no intention of going inside the hotel (we had already been deemed media non grata based on our previous visits). Rather, we were shooting an introduction to our most recent report.

We were situated in the parking lot area to the north of the hotel, where we had parked our cars. We were mere minutes away from leaving when a hotel employee by the name of David Strong came charging toward us. For whatever reason, he was enraged, and he soon made physical contact with us while attempting to vandalize our equipment (camera and microphone.) For someone in the hospitality industry, Strong’s behaviour was beyond the pale. And clearly his violent actions were criminal — even though the Toronto Police Service had no intention of laying charges.

So it was that we would seek a modicum of justice by filing a lawsuit against this property in Small Claims Court.

While the wheels of justice do indeed grind slowly, we finally had our day in court — and we finally received a judgment. Which is to say, the judge, in his nine-page decision, ruled in our favour.

Wrote the judge:

I find, on a balance of probabilities, that the Plaintiffs were assaulted by Strong on February 7 in the manner described above, and in the process committed a battery. The video of the encounter between the parties makes clear that, in a state of anger and agitation capable of inducing apprehension in Menzies and Monsanto of immediate and unwanted physical contact, Strong made physical contact with the camera and microphone in the hands of Monsanto and Menzies, respectively, more than once. And he acted indifferently to the risk that, in making physical contact with the equipment, the equipment would strike the Plaintiffs. Since the equipment was, at the time, a natural extension of the Plaintiffs’ persons, Strong’s physical contact with the equipment amounted to an assault.

The message to our haters out there who would do us harm is this: you are free to disagree with us. You can hurl F-bombs our way and flash us the middle finger. No problem.

What you cannot do is physically assault our people nor damage our equipment. And if you do so, we will go after you in a court of law. Just as we did regarding the hysterical and violence-prone David Strong.

And it is not about the money. While the judge awarded Rebel News $1,000, consider this: our legal fees totalled some $31,000.

Incidentally, if you would like to help us recoup those costs, please visit www.TorontoRadissonEast.com and if you are able to, kindly donate. As you know, our mission is to bring you the other side of the story. But there are nefarious forces out there who do not want us to do so. We cannot allow these cancel culture censorious thugs get their way.

Read the court decision for yourself: