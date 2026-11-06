Viewers flooded CBC with complaints over Northland Tales 'prank'. CBC sent a form letter

Canadians filed 40 complaints with the CBC in the three days after the Northland Tales prank show became public. Most got the same form letter back, and the ones sent to the CBC ombudsman were told she had no jurisdiction. That's according to access to information records obtained by Rebel News.

The complaints came in between May 13 and May 15, starting the day after Lindsay Shepherd and Frances Widdowson said they had been deceived by producers of the CBC-APTN series. The complainants' names are blacked out.

Thirty-three were answered by CBC National Client Services with the same statement CBC's public affairs office gave reporters. It called the show "an Indigenous-led unscripted, half-hour comedy series" meant to "support truth and reconciliation in Canada," and said it was "premature for CBC to comment on the substance of the creative."

The letter closed by thanking each person for sharing their concerns about "what you've heard unofficially on this subject." By then, CBC itself had publicly confirmed the show was in production for CBC Entertainment and APTN.

Eighteen complaints went through the office of CBC ombudsman Maxime Bertrand. She replied that her office handles complaints about news and current affairs, and that "entertainment programming is generally beyond the mandate and jurisdiction of this office." She said she had forwarded each one to "the appropriate department."

CBC's ticket system marked all 40 complaints "Solved."

Conservative MP Aaron Gunn sent a complaint too. His office wrote to the CBC ombudsman in a letter dated May 14. On May 15, CBC National Client Services passed it to CBC's corporate development office "for response from your office."

In the same email, client services told colleagues that "many of the complaints we have received come from an email Mr. Gunn has distributed to his constituents."

The release includes a CBC draft reply to Gunn, dated only "May X, 2026." It repeats the corporation's statement and says CBC was "pausing production of Northland Tales while we assess the existing footage." The records don't show whether that letter was sent.

CBC executive ran encrypted chat with prank-show producers as scandal broke As media requests about Northland Tales poured in, a CBC executive and the show's producers worked them in an encrypted group chat. One message said call sheets would leave information off after word that “the CBC has been atipped.”

Some complainants wrote back. One asked CBC a yes-or-no question about whether it had done what was alleged, and got the form letter. "Maybe give it another shot, with a human being this time," that person replied. "You answered a question different than I asked."

Not every complainant shared the targets' views.

One writer said they did not support the views of Widdowson and the others, adding that "Politics here is entirely irrelevant!" That person said it was unacceptable for "ANY Canadian to be treated like dirt, in the way that the CBC enabled in this situation," and asked for a public apology.

Another described themselves as a regular viewer of Power & Politics and CBC comedies. "You've lost me," they wrote, calling the show's use of fake journalists "abhorrent." They added that calling it entertainment rather than news "does not matter."

Widdowson had reason to fear for her safety when the lights in the studio were turned off on her, one person said. Another asked why CBC News had not reported on the story at all.

On May 20, CBC sent a new reply to at least three complainants, saying it was "pausing on production while we assess the existing footage."

One of them answered that the response was not reassuring. Calling it satire or a television genre "does not address the core concern," the person wrote, and "private citizens were allegedly approached under false pretenses" for a production paid for partly by taxpayers.

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