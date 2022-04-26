VIEWERS REACT: Canadian entrepreneur running his pickup truck on fuel that costs 25¢/L

Like most Canadians, Halton Hills, Ont., resident Roger Gordon is dismayed that the cost of a litre of gasoline approaching the $2 benchmark in our great Dominion. Indeed, it already exceeded that price-point in British Columbia.

But instead of grumbling about the high cost of gas — and the absurd energy policies of the Justin Trudeau Liberals — Gordon is doing something. Namely, he converted his Ford F-350 pickup truck to run on ammonia, the cost of that fuel being a mere 25 cents per litre.

On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, viewers shared their thoughts on Gordon's truck conversion that has him saving big at the pump.

This is just an excerpt from the full Rebel Roundup.

To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.