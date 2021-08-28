VIEWERS REACT: Cops called on David Menzies at meet and greet hosted by Liberal MP
When David showed up to ask questions about MP Majid Jowhari's alleged support for the Iranian regime, his staff called the police.
On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, David Menzies responded to viewers writing in to respond to David's recent trip to a meet and greet hosted by Majid Jowhari, the Liberal Member of Parliament for the riding of Richmond Hill.
David Menzies showed up to this event to ask questions about Jowhari's alleged support for the Iranian regime. In response, Jowhari's staff called the police.
This is just an excerpt from the full Rebel Roundup.
To watch the whole thing, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.
