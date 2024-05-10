Violent clashes erupt near Berlin as left-wing rioters confront police at Tesla Gigafactory

Tesla's ambitions to expand the German site have met fierce opposition from far-left activist groups and a number of locals, including a February referendum where citizens voted against clearing trees for construction. Environmentalists, who seemed to have no issue with the industrial activities of Volkswagen and other car manufacturers in Germany, warn the plans would dangerously deplete groundwater reserves in the region.

Something super weird is going on, as Tesla was the *only* car company attacked! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 10, 2024

Noting that his company is being singled out for attacks, Musk stated on X, "Something super weird is going on, as Tesla was the *only* company attacked!"

He also asked: "Any idea who is orchestrating and funding this?"