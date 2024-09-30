Viral video captures more antisemitism in Toronto. Who is this hater and why does he despise Jews?

E-transfer (Canada):

Have you seen the latest stomach-churning display of antisemitism on the streets of Toronto? It happened a few days ago on Geary Street. It was caught on video, and that video has gone viral.

Allegedly, an argument erupted over a parking spot. The man caught on camera soon went on an anti-Jew rant — and also found time to praise Hitler! Yikes.

Every time vile antisemitism—like this from yesterday—raises its head in Canada, we're told by politicians that it's not who we are as a country.



But it is. This is what Canada has become.



It's shameful. It didn't have to be this way.

We returned to the scene of the hate crime. And we’re glad we did.

For starters, we spoke to Alex, owner of Alex’s Auto Service & Body Shop and Ganesh Persaud, owner of Yorkdale Radiator. The outburst happened in front of these two shops; unfortunately, some on social media erroneously thought the hate-spewing man was an employee.

This is incorrect; Alex says he was a customer at his shop and his name is Trevor. Both Alex and Ganesh say they have been hammered with bad reviews online on the presumption that this individual is an employee. Let’s hope that ends sooner rather than later.

In any event, we would love to interview Trevor.

"The antisemitism in this city has become intolerable," says a Jewish Toronto woman. Others were supportive of Rebel News' billboard truck ad calling for the resignation of Liberal MP Ya'ara Saks for meeting with a terrorist leader.

Why does he hate Jews so much? Why does he have a warm place in his heart for a dictator who was hellbent on world conquest and committing genocide? It’s all so baffling.

Then again, is it surprising?

For almost a year now, we have seen sickening displays of antisemitism and calls for genocide from the pro-Hamas crowd in cities across our great dominion. And our elected leaders and members of law enforcement shrug their shoulders, turning a blind eye to these despicable shenanigans.

🚨TRUDEAU'S REVENGE: Police investigate Rebel News for hate speech.



Police claim a third-party ad broadcast on Rebel's billboard truck is "Islamophobic" for criticizing pro-Hamas gangs who blocked city streets.



Please help us at https://t.co/7msxLfYbVS. pic.twitter.com/zkRzxSIwGV — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 20, 2024

Is it any wonder that the mob is getting increasingly emboldened? Is it any wonder that the likes of Trevor feel no shame when it comes to openly espousing hatred? Sad.