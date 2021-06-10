Virginia school district under fire for firing Christian teacher who refused to recognize trans identity

Alliance Defending Freedom

A Virginia school district that suspended physical education teacher Byron “Tanner” Cross, who publicly opposed policy to affirm children’s “transgender identity” because of his Christian faith, has been put on blast by parents and teachers who are fighting back against the progressive ideology.

A public school teacher from Fairfax, Virginia made an appearance on Tuesday night at the Loudoun County school board meeting to voice her opposition to the board’s efforts to implement far-left curricula in classes. In a now-viral video of her speech, the teacher urged parents to get involved with their children’s schools and urged teachers to fight back against calls to push controversial critical race theory and other progressive ideologies. She also called on students to question their superiors when they hear something “ludicrous.”

“Parents, the longer that you wait and you don’t hold your child’s schools accountable gives these guys (gesturing to the school board members) more time to dictate what’s best for your child’s physical, mental, and emotional health,” she warned.

Next, she addressed fellow teachers: “It may seem that our careers have come to a dead-end, but I’m here to remind you that we don’t work for the school board, we work to mold the next generation of well-rounded, American patriots. So don’t give up, because it is up to us.”

“Students, you’re on the front lines of these indoctrination camps,” the teacher continued, “challenge the staff when you’re presented with a ludicrous statement and do not allow anybody to tell you that you can’t accomplish anything because of your skin color or to hate yourself because of your skin color. Students, it is up to you to be the next generation of victims or victors.”

The teacher then took aim at the school board, telling members that it “is not over” and noting that their policies are “pathetic” just like their mask mandates.

Others at the meeting also spoke out against the district too. Rachel Pisani, a mother of three, said, “Where is your regard for our freedom of speech? When I saw a teacher express an opinion and [was] suspended for expressing his religious beliefs, I could no longer stay silent. When did it become acceptable to be tolerant only when someone expresses a view that we agree with?”

“When did it become appropriate to silence those that hold Christian, biblical views just because you don’t?” she continued. “When did it become appropriate to allow the school board – I don’t know who you think you are – but it is not appropriate, it is not allowable to silence, bully, or dismiss our views,” she concluded.