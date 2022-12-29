Viva Frei: ​​’If Bill C-11 passes, it will be impossible for Rumble to operate in Canada’

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on December 28, 2022.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by David Freiheit, a Canadian lawyer and YouTuber better known as ‘Viva Frei.’ The two discussed Viva’s difficult decision to move to Florida, as well as his new job as a lawyer for Rumble, and the future of the censorship-free video platform.

Viva talked about how some Canadians think it was traitorous for him to leave his country, and not stay and fight. He spoke about his reasons for doing so and explained that he loves Canada and that the move to the ‘land of the free’ isn’t permanent.

“It's oppressive, it's abusive, it's psychologically destructive. If I had no kids, I would have stayed in Canada, you know, no problem. But when you see what this type of lifestyle does to a kid where they go into a building and get an evil eye for thinking that they're going to get in an elevator with another human being, because children are ‘vectors’ and to be feared at all costs, when they go to a Second Cup on Green Avenue and see people fighting with each other because they're standing too close to each other, face masks, lockdowns, no playdates, no sleepovers, it's not a way that children are supposed to be brought up. And I'll reassess in a few years.”

A business opportunity also came up for Viva to work for Rumble, making the move easier for him and his family. The company had recently moved to the United States and was in need of a lawyer.

“You know, they were based out of Canada but it's becoming impossible to conceivably do business in Canada. And if Bill C-11 passes, it will be impossible for Rumble to operate in Canada.”

He spoke about how the company isn’t all talk when it comes to being a pro-free speech platform.