Volkswagen announces new EV battery plant in Ontario, despite performance concerns in Canadian winters

Tobias Arhelger - stock.adobe.com

By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: No Green Reset Globalists are pushing a green reset by manipulating us to transition from fossil fuels to "green energy." This shift is unneeded, unwanted, and unacceptable — if you agree, sign this petition. 19,102 signatures

Goal: 20,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Ontario will be ground zero for a new Volkswagen (VW) automotive manufacturing plant — in St. Thomas, to be exact — creating 5,000 good-paying jobs and outsourcing work to local suppliers from the industry.

Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturing Association, said this might be the start of reviving regional manufacturing.

"The investment by VW helps to bolster the business case for suppliers to locate and invest in the region," he said Tuesday.

"I expect the new business will create approximately 5,000 new jobs in the supply chain in the region."

BC Conservative MLA John Rustad hoped to table his private member's motion to debate EV subsidies when his former party, the BC Liberals, summarily blocked it from the debate.



MORE: https://t.co/m2Q7tKs3Y9 pic.twitter.com/FyRGJgcyjf — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 13, 2023

PowerCo SE, the battery division of VW, is expected to begin electric vehicle battery production at its newest 1,500-acre "gigafactory" in St. Thomas when it opens in 2027.

VW and municipal officials did not release details on the investment's value or the plant's scale. Still, according to officials with knowledge of the plant, the German automaker's investment will employ 2,000 to 3,000 when it opens.

St. Thomas Mayor Joe Preston said the plant size would be revealed later, but he and the federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry described the VW plant as "historic."

"This will be the largest automotive facility in Canada, ever," claimed Preston. "This is about as good as it gets."

The plant will be located on a site bounded by Highbury Avenue, Ron McNeil Line, Yarmouth Centre Road and the railway line north of Talbot Street in east St. Thomas. The land is already being cleared and prepared for construction, including demolishing buildings.

VW chose St. Thomas — over 40 competing sites in the US — because it has a large land parcel ready for building, is close to mineral supplies such as cobalt and lithium in northern Ontario and has a clean energy supply and manufacturing workforce.

Despite the push by the Trudeau Liberals to have all new vehicles sold in Canada be electric vehicles (EVs) by 2035, a recent study uncovered that they could lose up to 30% of their range in freezing temperatures, possibly jeopardizing that target.https://t.co/f3uapYvLCs — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) February 9, 2023

Those suppliers will likely be Tier 1, meaning they will supply the assembly plant directly, with Tier 2 suppliers producing parts and goods to larger suppliers that will sell to Volkswagen.

Magna, which has two plants in St. Thomas, may also land work supplying the automaker or some of its suppliers.

"London and St. Thomas are well positioned to secure the bulk of the new capacity. The ability and availability of the local workforce were of particular interest to VW," said Volpe.

"We can confidently say that a battery plant needs components supplied like an assembly plant. They will follow just-in-time principles so that sourcing would bias closer capacity."

The federal government also offered incentives for battery investment.

In August, VW and Mercedes Benz signed a memorandum of agreement, a "battery material co-operation agreement" with Canada for access to lithium, nickel and cobalt, minerals critical for battery production.

"There will be two to three million people coming to Ontario during the next ten years, and we will get our fair share of them," added Preston.

Guest host @TheMenzoid discussed a recent issue of Car and Driver which focuses significantly on electric vehicles rather than the more traditional vehicles that brought the magazine to prominence.



MORE: https://t.co/thv0pVVjFO pic.twitter.com/e1eczCGyCD — Rebel News Québec (@RebelNews_QC) September 17, 2022

In December, Ottawa pledged to make all new vehicles sold in Canada electric vehicles (EVs) by 2035.

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said that meeting that target begins with making 20% of all passenger vehicles sold in Canada electric by 2026.

Passenger vehicles account for half of all road transportation emissions and about 10% of Canada's total emissions across all sectors.

The Government of Canada is pushing for six million more zero-emission passenger vehicles by 2030. Before the COVID pandemic, annual sales in Canada of cars and light trucks were under two million units, with the total stock of such vehicles in Canada being about 23 million.

However, a recent study uncovered that they could lose up to 30% of their range in freezing temperatures, possibly jeopardizing that target.

According to Seattle-based Recurrent, which measured range loss in 7,000 EVs at temperatures between -7°C and -1°C, the Volkswagen ID.4 lost 30% at those temperatures.

State officials have yet to reveal how they plan on dealing with the overwhelmed power grid during the heatwave — either now or in the future, when more electric vehicles are expected to hit the roads. https://t.co/9OsJJ9HPHl — Rebel News USA (@RebelNews_USA) September 1, 2022

Recurrent researcher Liz Najmam cited the energy needed to heat the EV's cabin during the winter for its decreased range.

She said its higher efficiency relative to gas vehicles prevents it from using wasted heat to warm up the cabin and maintain passenger comfort.

When you turn a gas vehicle on, you funnel all its heat from the engine to the cabin, whereas EVs generate heat in other ways. Because EVs use more energy to heat the vehicle, there's less juice from the battery to go toward the range.

Brian Kingston, president and CEO of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association, cautioned that Ottawa should build the necessary infrastructure for electric vehicles before regulating sales.

He said Canada's infrastructure is not on track to support a growing fleet — and those driving the new cars.

"The vehicles are coming, but we need a supercharged effort to help marketers make that purchase and make it easy, convenient, and accessible."