WAKE UP, ALBO!: Israeli father of Hamas hostage warns Aussie PM

The father of Israeli hostage Ran Gvili, who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7, 2023, has issued a stark warning to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese: “Wake up.”

Speaking on The Opposition Podcast with Rebel News’ Avi Yemini and independent journalist Rukshan Fernando, the emotional father shared his harrowing story of searching for his son — a 24-year-old police officer who fought to defend Kibbutz Alumim before being taken into Gaza.

“My son, Ran, is a hero,” he said. “He saved the kibbutz on October 7. After all the fighting, he was kidnapped. For two years we are in the dark… but we still have hope.”

As the second anniversary of the October 7 terror attack passes, the grieving father said his message to Australia’s leaders is clear.

This is Ran Gvili💙

On October 7th he was safe at a hospital in Israel awaiting a surgery. Once Ran heard about the terrorist infiltration he bravely left the hospital to go fight Hamas. He is now being held hostage by Hamas terrorists 🎗#BringThemHomeNow #BringThemHome pic.twitter.com/Xh1VrX3zBx — Bloomiegirl9 (@bloomiegirl9) January 19, 2024

“I tell him, wake up, wake up, because it can happen in every country. It can happen in Australia,” he warned. “You take all these refugee people and you think they are refugees. They are not refugees. All the people that protest in Australia ... today they are against Israel, and tomorrow they will be against Australia.”

“Look what’s happening in England, in France, in Spain. Wake up, because when it happens in your country, it will be much more dangerous. I promise you.”

Fighting back tears, he ended with a message to his son: “We love him. We’re waiting for him every second. When he comes home, it will be a big, big party.”