“Wake up before it's too late” says 82 year old arrested for protesting Quebec lockdown

Gisèle Picard, 82, is a former military nurse who was transferred to Japan during the Vietnam War.

Today, Picard protests draconian public health measures and tries to educate young people about the potential side effects of COVID-19 vaccines. She was arrested last May for defying the curfew in Quebec, and spent the whole night in prison.

In this report, Picard tells us her incredible story.

Far from having discouraged her, this experience motivated her to persevere in her actions. Picard claims that she no longer has faith in the current provincial government and hopes that the actions she takes will lead to future change.

She is a courageous and jovial woman who gives love to the people around her.