Tim Walz's former commander blasts VP Pick over military record claims

Tim Walz, Minnesota's governor and recently announced running mate to Vice President Kamala Harris, is facing severe criticism from his former battalion commander over alleged misrepresentation of his military service. John Kolb, who served as lieutenant colonel of the 1st Battalion, 125th Field Artillery from 2005 to 2007, has issued a scathing rebuke of Walz's claims regarding his military rank.

In a Facebook post, Kolb wrote, "I do not regret that Tim Walz retired early from the Minnesota National Guard, did not complete the Sergeants Major Academy, broke his enlistment contract or did not successfully complete any assignment as a Sergeant Major. Unwittingly, he got out of the way for better leadership."

The controversy centers on Walz's use of the title "retired Command Sergeant Major." While Walz had attained this rank before retiring in 2005, his rank was subsequently reduced to master sergeant months later due to incomplete coursework at the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy. The Harris campaign initially promoted Walz using the higher rank but has since amended his biography to state he "served as a command sergeant major."

Kolb's criticism extends beyond the rank dispute, questioning Walz's leadership during his military tenure. "He did not earn the rank or successfully complete any assignment as an E9," Kolb asserted, adding that Walz's continued use of the title is "an affront to the Noncommissioned Officer Corps."

The former commander contrasted Walz's service with that of Thomas Behrends, who replaced Walz in the battalion. Kolb praised Behrends as "the right leader at the right time," who "sacrificed to answer the call" and "earned the privilege of being called Command Sergeant Major."

Behrends himself has been vocal in challenging Walz's military narrative, telling Fox News, "He's used the rank that he never achieved in order to advance his political career."