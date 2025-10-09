Want to carry a gun in Toronto and not get charged? Identify as homeless

Millions of Canadians are fed up with our Dominion’s “catch-and-release” justice system. Thanks to the Liberals and their hug-a-thug approach to crime, the cops arrest a dangerous offender, only to see that person released within days — sometimes within hours — to re-offend yet again.

This has garnered the attention of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre. He’s promising a “jail, not bail” initiative to fix the injustice system.

But here’s a twist on the problem: suddenly, the Toronto Police Service are engaging in catch-and-release themselves.

Are they cutting out the middleman? Or does it all boil down to identity politics in terms of this ongoing ominous growing trend of two-tier policing?

For example, Toronto police were recently called to the area of Broadview and Dundas in east end Hogtwon because a panhandler was attempting to assemble a… rifle?!

Apparently, the man, who has not been identified, found the rifle parts in a dumpster. Needless to say, passersby in the area were understandably frazzled and called 9-1-1.

But get this: when police got there, they confiscated the rifle — yet no charges were laid!

It is believed the panhandler stays in a nearby shelter. He’s also been known to have outbursts and make disturbances. That’s troubling. So, could it be that because the man was black the cops went easy on him?

Rebel News reached out to firearms expert Ron Craig. We asked him what would happen to a law-abiding gun owner if he were caught assembling a gun in public. Well, five things would happen:

The gun would be seized; The person would be charged with several firearms offences; The person’s home would be raided, and all of his firearms would be seized; The person’s firearm licence would be immediately revoked; And finally, as the case winds through the legal system the person can expect six figures worth of lawyers’ fees.

Under Criminal Code Section C-46, it states “every person commits an offence who, without lawful excuse, uses, carries, handles, ships, transports or stores a firearm, a prohibited weapon. A restricted weapon, a prohibited device or any ammunition or prohibited ammunition in a careless manner or without reasonable precautions for the safety of other persons” could be committing a crime.

So again, why was the panhandler not charged?

A few days later, independent journalist Caryma Sa’d tweeted the following: “Jordn Scum attacks my videographer unprovoked outside the Jewish Community Centre. Police handcuff him and retrieve what appears to be an axe. Jordn has appeared in our coverage of incidents seemingly staged by Antifa activists to incite conflict with police, including dubious ‘sacred fires’.”

So, what happened?

“Officers determined the axe was ceremonial and not used as a weapon or to threaten anyone,” Toronto police spokeswoman Stephanie Miceli told the Toronto Sun. “There are no grounds to lay charges.”

No grounds?

It’s a freaking axe! Wielded by someone who allegedly assaulted someone!

The moral of this anecdote: if you want to carry an axe around Hogtown, don an orange shirt, say you identify as a Mohican, and promise that the axe will only be used for chopping firewood for a “ceremonial fire.”

On the plus side, at least the cops didn’t buy these reprobates coffee and donuts as they sometimes do when dealing with the Hamasholes…