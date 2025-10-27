Want to erect a birdfeeder in Tiny Township? You’ll have to get permission before doing so…

Rebel News recently covered a contentious protest in Tiny Township (population 13,000 permanent residents). The demonstration centered around a new, multi-million dollar administration facility, which many residents argue is unnecessary, unwanted, and excessively expensive.

There, we met Financial Post columnist Lawrence Solomon, who wrote "Ontario’s Tiny Township returns to serfdom" last April.

Solomon's column depicts another municipality seemingly obsessed with controlling residents, similar to Pickering, where journalists need two-thirds council approval to cover meetings.

A new bylaw in Tiny Township, Ontario, set to pass next month, will significantly restrict property owners' rights, limiting them to only minor activities like weeding and trimming.

Without township permission, residents will be barred from installing a birdfeeder, planting trees or erecting a flagpole, let alone a tool shed or larger structure.

“Not that the township intends to deny reasonable applications from residents for birdfeeders and the like. As residents were assured in a recent public information session, the local authorities will grant all reasonable requests upon payment of a modest fee,” reads the column.

“The bylaw is a step toward restoring the centuries-old relationships between masters and serfs, where benevolent masters granted their serfs wide latitude in the use of lands, as long as they paid their dues in taxes. In some cases, deserving serfs were even made nominal owners of the lands they worked, much as Tiny’s residents retain formal title to the lands they occupy.”

Tiny's new bylaw mandates property owners to submit a detailed "sketch" for any proposed changes, ensuring they take their responsibilities seriously. The sketch must include lot lines, existing and proposed structures (including various recreational items and retaining walls), structures on neighbouring lots, and the location of watercourses.

Check out our interview with Lawrence Solomon, one of the many residents in Tiny Township who are fed up with government overreach.