War in the Middle East, Gas shortages, Inflation... Miss Donald Trump yet?

Conflict has erupted in the Middle East. Gas stations are seeing lengthy lineups as a cyber attack forced the shutdown of a major U.S. pipeline. Inflation is hitting numbers not seen since the Great Recession of 2008.

All of this in the first 100 days under the Biden administration.

On a recent edition of the Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Ezra Levant examined these drastic changes after the ouster of former president Trump, and wondered if people were missing the “orange bad man.” Some mean tweets and harsh words for critics were one thing, but compared to the issues we're seeing now, was it worth it?