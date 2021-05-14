War in the Middle East, Gas shortages, Inflation... Miss Donald Trump yet?

  • By Rebel News
  • May 14, 2021

Remove Ads

Conflict has erupted in the Middle East. Gas stations are seeing lengthy lineups as a cyber attack forced the shutdown of a major U.S. pipeline. Inflation is hitting numbers not seen since the Great Recession of 2008.

All of this in the first 100 days under the Biden administration.

On a recent edition of the Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Ezra Levant examined these drastic changes after the ouster of former president Trump, and wondered if people were missing the “orange bad man.” Some mean tweets and harsh words for critics were one thing, but compared to the issues we're seeing now, was it worth it?

Joe Biden Israel Donald Trump Palestinians
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Clips Redirect

NEW Rebel News Clips YouTube channel

SUBSCRIBE

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.