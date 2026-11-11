War on Remembrance Day continues! Communists and Islamists gather in Toronto to ‘picket’ Remembrance Day

A football field away from the cenotaph in west-end Toronto, a gross demonstration took place on Remembrance Day.

About 20 communists and Islamists gathered at the corner of Kipling Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard to stage what they called “a Remembrance Day picket.”

You read that correctly: these reprobates were picketing Remembrance Day on Nov. 11 a stone's throw away from a cenotaph where veterans and their loved ones had gathered to pay their respects to the war dead.

It was sickening to witness.

An online poster advertising this demonstration read: “No to Carney Government’s militarization and preparations for war!”

Um, what war is Canada preparing for?

Secondly, “militarization”? Canada can’t even live up to its NATO funding commitments.

The propaganda continued: “Make Canada a zone for peace.”

Finally, we have consensus. Who doesn’t want peace? Yet, for the past three years in our once-great Dominion the Islamists have taken to the streets to chant for genocide, display swastikas, and cosplay as terrorists.

Where's the peace?

And sure enough, the “river to the sea” miscreants were at this demonstration, too.

Who organized this event? Well, the Communist Party of Canada — that’s who!

One final insult: that recruitment poster featured a poppy festooned with a hammer and sickle emblem.

Astonishing.

We waded into the small gathering to ask the commies and Islamists to explain their position.

They were unable to do so.

But shockers! We did determine that nobody in attendance had ever lived in a communist or Islamist regime. What does that tell you?

And talk about perversity. It has been documented that over the decades more than 100 million people, by some estimates, have died under communism, thanks to everything from mass killings and genocide to state-caused famine.

But most of the people protesting — many of whom appeared to be hippies past their best-before date — cannot or will not connect the dots. They are delusional.

The ultimate irony: our veterans made so many sacrifices to ensure our rights and freedoms. Put another way: how would such a vile protest be tolerated in a communist or Islamist regime?