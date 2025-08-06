Was former Liberal MP Ya'ara Saks pretending she still held her job after losing the election?

Today’s report is brought to you by the letter L. L is for Liberal; L is for lying; and L is for loser.

Case in point: Canada’s biggest self-hating Jew, Ya’ara Saks. Saks was the Liberal Member of Parliament for the Toronto riding of York Centre. Notice we are using the past tense here.

That’s because after the April 28 federal election, the constituents of York Centre sacked Saks.

Conservative candidate Roman Baber won the riding. In fact, York Centre was the only City of Toronto riding to go Conservative. (Sorry, Canada…)

Still, as they say in the sports world, a W is a W — be it a blowout or a default.

Except for one thing: not only is Ya’ara Saks a loser, but she is a sore loser. How sore? Well, some three months after being defeated, Saks STILL claimed to be the Member of Parliament for York Centre on her official X account!

What the hell? How is this possible? And how is she getting away with it?

We reached out to Elections Canada, only to be told this was a House of Commons matter.

Very well, we reached out to the media relations department of the House of Commons. A spokesman noted the following:

“It is not unusual for former Members of Parliament to still be identified as Members in social media and other advertisements during the immediate period following an election. When such instances are brought to the attention of the House Administration, the former Members concerned are notified and asked to make the appropriate correction.

“Any penalty for such misidentification would be imposed by the House, should the matter be raised in the House. In the few instances where such issues have been raised, it was concluded that the misidentification resulted from an error, and the House took no further action (House of Commons Procedure and Practice, Third Edition, Chapter 3: Privileges and Immunities, page 114, footnotes 244 and 245).”

No definitive time period was given re: “immediate period.”

But still, the question arises: three months is a bit much, no? Talk about the long goodbye!

And so it is that Saks now resembled John Belushi in that classic Saturday Night Live sketch from yester-decade, “The Thing That Wouldn’t Leave”.

How perverse. Saks apparently doesn’t like the results of the last election… so she chose to ignore those results?

But why?

The good news: once Rebel News began asking insensitive questions, Yaks FINALLY updated her website to reflect reality. Namely, that she is no longer the MP for York Centre.

Goodbye, good luck, and good riddance.