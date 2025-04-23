Was Mark Carney channeling Hannibal Lecter when he told a reporter to 'look inside yourself'?

Being an elitist and a globalist, it should come as no surprise that our unelected Prime Minister, Mark Carney, gets a bit snippy when verbally challenged by the great unwashed masses. And that would indeed include reporters, of course.

Case in point: do you recall last month how Carney was being grilled by some news reporters regarding potential conflicts of interest? Oh, the Anointed One did not like that one iota. And at one point, he finally snapped at a reporter, telling her to, “look inside yourself.”

Wow.

But there was something about that particular quote. For weeks now, it’s been bugging us — not the disrespectful part — we’re talking Mark Carney after all. No, the quote rang familiar… but where oh where had we heard this line before?

And then just the other day, finally, we had an epiphany. Carney’s line is almost word-for-word what Dr. Hannibal Lecter said to Agent Clarice Starling in the 1991 masterpiece, The Silence of the Lambs. Namely: “Look deep within yourself.”

Of course, the context was different. Dr. Lecter wasn’t getting testy with Clarice, rather, he was providing Agent Starling with a cryptic clue, suggesting she needed to get inside the head of uber-creepy transgender serial killer Buffalo Bill.

A bit more nuanced to say the least compared to Carney’s quip, which was simply the PM having a bit of a hissy fit given that he was being pressed on a matter he did not care to discuss.

So it is we ponder: is Carney cribbing from the novels of Thomas Harris when it comes to his communications strategy? Or was this merely a cosmic coincidence?

Given that he does not speak to independent media these days, we suppose we’ll never know. And not to worry: we won’t even dwell upon the uncanny physical resemblance of Prime Minister Carney and Dr. Lecter…