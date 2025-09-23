Arabic writing on Dearborn, Mich. police patch sparks controversy

Dearborn Heights Police in Michigan are apparently hitting the brakes regarding a DEI initiative that went over about as well as Dylan Mulvaney pitching Bud Light…

Here’s the skinny: according to The Detroit News, a now-deleted Facebook post from earlier this month showed a mock-up of a police patch with the department name translated into Arabic.

The blowback was severe.

Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi says the patch was an “internal discussion” among some members of the police department that should not have been made public or presented as an official prototype.

"The patch effort was an internal discussion among some within the police department, which was not put forth for consensus or further review," Bazzi wrote in a post on Dearborn Heights Police Department's Facebook page.

The patch, which was said to be optional, showed the words "Dearborn Heights Police" in Arabic.

Dearborn Heights has a significant number of residents who hail from the Middle East and North Africa. The original Facebook post stated the patch was designed to "reflect and honor the diversity of our community. Our officers proudly serve all members of our community, and this new design is another way we continue to celebrate the rich cultures that make our city unique.”

But given the backlash, the proposed Arabic police patch is now deader than disco.

Good. The United States of America is supposed to be about assimilation. It is supposed to be a melting pot. And the language of government and its agencies is English, not Arabic.

Put another way, if a resident of Dearborn Heights is lusting for police patches in Arabic, then why not emigrate to an Arabic country? Meanwhile, as the saying goes, when in Rome…