Was Will Smith's Chris Rock slap at the Oscars staged?

I don’t need to give you a history lesson about Hollywood’s relationship to the government, although I will say that at one time, American Motion Picture Industry spokesmen regularly claimed they acted as a “little state department.”

At this point, we’re all well aware how Hollywood is used to shape the political, social and cultural values of this country and ultimately, the world, as it dominates the global cinema market — which is by design.

So, it isn’t difficult to speculate that major corporations who work closely with — and in fact, fund large parts of — our government regulatory agencies, might have more involvement “behind the scenes” than they do “on stage.”

Isn’t it interesting that the Oscars saw a ratings boost after Will smith slapped Chris Rock after suffering two years of historically low ratings?

It seems to me that working class people are no longer interested in the partaking and the idolization of ruling class events, especially after the suffering we’ve seen these past few years. The illusion of grandeur is collapsing as a mechanism of control. What if this altercation was a planned publicity stunt to bring the public back into the celebrity class’ grip? To maintain public disillusionment at a time when the ruling class are instigating global collapse?

Who would benefit?

Well, obviously the Oscars. And Chris Rock. And Will Smith won an Oscar, even though he assaulted someone on TV, no charges were pressed.

We can’t forget how the incident was triggered: A comedian made an alopecia joke.

Isn’t it interesting to know who sponsored the Oscars?