Wasaga Beach mayor denies certain people are defecating on the beach — so why is he clamouring for a tent ban?

Wasaga Beach, Ont., is a summertime gem, and has long been a cherished destination for the inhabitants of southern Ontario and beyond. But there’s something putrid happening on the beach these days.

A Wasaga Beach resident who goes by the name of Natty recently took to social media in which she pointed out that newcomers, mostly from India, are defecating on the beach and then burying their excrement in the sand. They are also allegedly burying spent diapers in the sand. It is beyond gross and disgusting.

Natty’s video soon went viral. And while the lion’s share of viewers expressed disgust in the comments section for what is occurring at Wasaga Beach, the usual progressive suspects condemned Natty as being a “racist” for making mention of the nationality of the culprits.

Since Natty’s video aired, Rebel News reached out to sources ranging from an ex-bylaw officer and a member of the Indian community. They confirm what Natty stated online is completely accurate in every regard.

In regard to the ex-bylaw officer who used to patrol Wasaga Beach, he noted that some people erect enclosed tents and they essentially use the tent not as refuge from the sun but as a temporary outhouse.

However, the mayor of the town, Brian Smith, recently released the following statement in which he dismissed the defecation problem as misinformation:

“The Town of Wasaga Beach is proud to be home to the world's longest freshwater beach — one of the cleanest, safest, and most beautiful beaches in the world. “On any given day, when beaches across the province are closed due to bacteria or other issues, you will find that our beach is clean and open – full of kids and families having fun. “Both the Town of Wasaga Beach and Ontario Parks operate public washrooms along the beach. This includes 11 comfort stations within Beach Areas 1-6 and 4 Mini Comfort Stations in Allenwood and New Wasaga that provide washroom facilities to visitors. They are located strategically in areas of high use and are very visible to the public from the beachfront. “The Town has received no evidence – from residents, visitors or the Ontario government – to verify that any undesirable, unsanitary behaviour has occurred on the beach areas that make up Wasaga Beach Provincial Park. If any evidence comes to light, I assure you that we will be quick to act.”

But here’s where things get interesting and somewhat inexplicable: the Town of Wasaga Beach passed a bylaw in 2020 banning fully enclosed tents on the beach.

But that bylaw is a toothless tiger given that the town has no jurisdiction on the beach. Patrolling the beach and enforcing laws on the beach is the bailiwick of Ontario Parks. Of note: the town planned to move a motion on Monday to ask Ontario Parks to enforce a ban on fully enclosed tents.

But the question arises: if tents are not being used as pseudo-outhouses, then why does the town want to ban such structures?

Rebel News has reached out to the Town of Wasaga Beach for an explanation but so far no comment has been forthcoming.