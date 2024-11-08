Washington D.C. women's shelter resident says she's excited for Trump to make women's spaces safe again

The morning after the Nov. 5 U.S. Presidential Election, we happened upon Amitzah Mitzvah strolling past the White House. She was sporting a plethora of MAGA merchandise, so as you imagine, Amitzah was elated over Donald Trump’s victory.

Sadly, Amitzah is on hard times. She resides at a Washington, D.C., women’s shelter. And it is not necessarily a safe space for two reasons. First, because Amitzah wears her politics on her sleeves, other residents have physically assaulted her (keep in mind D.C. is a huge Democratic Party district.)

Even more concerning, Amitzah told us that so-called “transwomen” – i.e., men pretending to be women – have taken up residence in the women’s shelter in the name of “diversity, equity, and inclusion”. Alas, the reality is that the inclusion of these gender-benders is really an act of misogyny. That’s because these biological males have made the shelter an unsafe space for those real women they find problematic.

It is equal parts grotesque and egregious that a vulnerable woman such as Amitzah would have to live with such stress in her life. In fact, she informed us that when she goes to the bathroom or the shower, she now carries a knife for her own personal protection.

Nevertheless, hope abounds. Donald Trump went to great lengths on the campaign trail to stress that he plans to take a stance against radical transgenderism. This would presumably include making female safe spaces such as women’s shelters safe for real women.

In that regard, we wish Amitzah all the best. Radical transgenders have been ruining everything from shelters to female sports these last several years. Expect the status quo to continue in Canada. Not so much in the U.S.A. as President Trump ramps up to make female safe spaces great again.