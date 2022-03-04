WATCH: Adam Soos joins Tony Perkins to discuss latest imprisonment of Pastor Artur Pawlowski
Adam Soos joined Tony Perkins' Washington Watch to give an update on the latest arrest and imprisonment of Pastor Artur Pawlowski.
Rebel News reporter Adam Soos joined Tony Perkins' Washington Watch to give an update on the latest arrest and imprisonment of Pastor Artur Pawlowski.
Pastor Artur is still in prison after recently being denied bail. If you would like to donate to Pastor Artur's legal defence fund, please do so at SaveArtur.com.
