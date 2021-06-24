WATCH: Cycling World Record is BROKEN by a Motorcyclist who identifies as a Bicyclist
The Babylon Bee reported that the first motorcyclist to identify as a bicyclist has officially broken the Cyclist World Record.
In Switching Gears: The Norm Hiccup Story, Norm talks about his journey and overcoming adversity to get to where he is today.
Watch the video to hear Norm's story.
Disclaimer: The Babylon Bee is a satirical site and as such this article and video are also satirical.
