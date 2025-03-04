WATCH: Doug Ford tells Sask. gov’t to fall in line, stop Uranium imports

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is telling Saskatchewan to fall in line with the “Team Canada” approach on the U.S. trade war. “Ship it to other places because the only other place they can get uranium is in Russia.”

“He [Trump] attacks his closest friends … and who does he cozy up to? Putin,” claimed Ford on Tuesday. “You’ve got to be kidding me.”

Premier Scott Moe previously refused tariffs on Canadian exports to the United States, as proposed by the federal government. He claimed it would “rip this country apart.”

Uranium exports account for 25% of the fuel used in U.S. nuclear power plants, while American farmers rely on Canadian potash fertilizer, which also comes from Saskatchewan.

“Everyone wants our—wants his uranium,” Ford said.

Ontario’s premier also threatened 25% tariffs on American energy as a retaliatory measure to 10% tariffs on Canadian energy.

“I do not speak for Saskatchewan,” Ford clarified, “but I will encourage them [to fall in line].” Moe signed a joint communique on retaliatory tariffs with his fellow premiers this year.

On Tuesday, Trump posted to social media that he would immediately increase U.S. tariffs by a like amount.

Trump announced 25% tariffs on all Canadian exports Monday to force businesses state-side. It’s been suggested these tariffs are part of a larger strategy to annex Canada through “economic force.”

Premier Moe earlier advocated for cooler heads to prevail. “Every word that comes from our mouth and every motion that we go through, … needs to be focused on de-escalating the entire conversation around tariffs,” he told reporters on January 29.

Moe also said Saskatchewan was not on board with the proposed dollar-for-dollar counter tariffs at the time, either. “Those hurt all Canadians and hurt all North Americans,” he said.

“It certainly is a betrayal by the federal government if they are considering any type of an export tax on potash, oil or uranium.”

On Tuesday, Moe announced his response to U.S. tariffs will be known in the days ahead. The federal government introduced a 25% levy on $30 billion worth of American products, reported the Canadian Press.

Should the trade war remain unresolved, the Liberal government will expand them to cover another $125 billion in U.S. goods in three weeks.

U.S. President Donald Trump earlier imposed a 25% tariff on Canadian steel products and 10% on aluminum during his first term, though he later walked back his protectionism, citing domestic pressure.

Moe noted how Canada imposed tariffs of equal value on American steel and aluminum at the time.

“We do support very targeted tariffs and counter tariffs that can change the hearts and minds of policymakers in the U.S.,” he said.

Trump intends on bringing back those tariffs at 25% each on March 12.