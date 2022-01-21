WATCH: Dr. Julie Ponesse interviews Dr. Peter McCullough, talks 'the double-edged fear of COVID-19'

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The Democracy Fund's Pandemic Ethics Scholar Dr. Julie Ponesse sat down with Dr. Peter McCullough for an in-depth discussion on COVID-19 vaccines, mandates and the mass psychosis many are experiencing.

Dr. McCullough is a board certified specialist in internal medicine and cardiovascular diseases, focusing on the interface of heart and kidney disease. He has an MD from the University of Texas and completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Washington. He also has a master’s degree in public health from the University of Michigan and was a full professor of medicine at Texas A&M College of Medicine in Dallas.

Dr McCullough is one of the top five most-published medical researchers with papers in more than 1000 publications including the New England Journal of Medicine, Journal of the American Medical Association, Lancet, and the British Medical Journal. He is also the editor-in-chief of Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine and senior associate editor of the American Journal of Cardiology.

Dr. McCullough has been an invited lecturer at the New York Academy of Sciences, the National Institutes of Health, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the European Medicines Agency.

On November 19, 2020, Dr. McCullough testified in the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs concerning early ambulatory treatment of high-risk patients with COVID-19. Dr. McCullough is a COVID-19 survivor himself and welcomes post-COVID-19 patients into his practice.