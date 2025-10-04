WATCH: Drea Humphrey demands justice after leaked footage shows injured and seemingly neglected ostrich

Leaked footage of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s seizure of Universal Ostrich Farms’ 400-bird flock appears to show the alleged near-fatal neglect of Spirit, a beloved hen who was accidentally injured during the RCMP’s multimillion-dollar descent on the Edgewood, B.C., farm last week.

According to footage shared by the farmers, the RCMP’s low-flying drones frightened the flock, prompting several birds — including Spirit — to collide with the fences and suffer injuries.

Since the seizure of their flock, the farmers have been arrested and barred from caring for the birds or verifying their well-being.

Despite the CFIA’s best efforts to block surveillance camera footage within their perimeter, leaked footage of Spirit has shown her to be uncared for and possibly nearing death.

“There’s nothing humane about this,” said Drea Humphrey. “This isn’t just about animal rights. This is about farming rights, this is about property rights… On so many levels, this is wrong, what the CFIA is doing. But now, this is completely inhumane.”

“Canadians need to get their heads out of the sand,” she went on, “and pay attention to these bureaucrats, to these agencies, to the Liberal government, and ask for accountability now.”