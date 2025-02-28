WATCH: Ezra Levant on free speech, Tommy Robinson, WEF, and more with Jordan Peterson

Appearing on The Dr. Jordan B. Peterson Podcast, Rebel News publisher Ezra Levant highlighted increasing threats to free speech at home and abroad.

From government-funded ‘fact-checkers’ to the arrests of independent journalists, Levant outlined how government officials in Canada, the U.S., and the U.K. are attacking freedom of expression.

In one startling case, the Rebel News boss described how he was arrested while practicing journalism at a pro-Hamas demonstration in Toronto.

After simply trying to photograph a gruesome display of pro-Hamas protesters re-enacting the final moments of dead terrorist leader Yahya Sinwar, Levant was placed in handcuffs, frogmarched to a police cruiser, and taken to a jail cell.

The officer told Levant that his mere presence could incite the demonstrators to breach the peace.

“I was not charged, but I was handcuffed, frogmarched to a police car, searched, put in the back of a police car, driven to jail, searched again, and put in a cell,” Levant explained.

BREAKING VIDEO: While reporting on the ongoing pro-terrorist demonstrations in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood of Toronto, @EzraLevant was arrested.



If you want to contribute to help us pay for Ezra’s legal defence and assurance, please donate here.… pic.twitter.com/W9Nh2XXcrG — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 24, 2024

Speaking about incarcerated British journalist and activist Tommy Robinson, Peterson and Levant condemned authorities for confining him to isolation for months on end over a non-violent offense.

Last year, Robinson was sentenced to 18 months in prison after publishing a documentary called Silenced, which shines a light on the corruption and two-tiered justice system in the U.K.

“With Tommy, they thought he’d bend the knee and take that thing down. Instead he said ‘no, I’ll hold fast,’” Levant said.

“So he’s still in the clink. By the way, they have him in solitary confinement. They cleared out the whole segregation block, he’s the only prisoner in there, he’s in his cell 21 hours a day,” added Levant.

The Rebel News CEO also slammed the unaccountable “masters of the universe” of the World Economic Forum for their attempts to impose their far-left ideas on the masses. "They're in their private jets, but you have to take public transit," he said.

Peterson took aim at the WEF as well, criticizing the group for its tendency to combine media, governments, and corporations for shared goals without listening to the will of the people.

"It's technically, it's a fascist organization. And fascism means to bind together right, and the fascists, were big into the idea that...media, corporations, and government should all be working together as a unit to push forward whatever the agenda happens to be, and the WEF is a place where exactly that happens," he said.

During their discussion, Peterson and Levant also touched on the Freedom Convoy, Trudeau's attack on the Amish, David Menzies' arrests, Liberal leadership frontrunner Mark Carney, and more.