(WATCH) Ezra Levant on the Ann and Phelim Scoop: Why Biden Shouldn't Kill Keystone XL

Rebel Commander Ezra Levant recently appeared on an episode of the Ann and Phelim Scoop, hosted by Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer.

Here's how the episode is described:

On today’s podcast, we are joined by energy expert and free speech warrior Ezra Levant of Canada’s Rebel News. Ezra takes us through Biden’s disastrous decision and explains why Biden is WRONG when he claims killing Keystone will help fight climate change.

The remainder of the podcast hits on Black Lives Matter's Noble Peace Prize and Hunter Biden.

