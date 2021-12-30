WATCH: Ezra Levant on Tucker Carlson Tonight discussing RBC's political mortgage rejection of Rebel News
Ezra Levant speaks with Tucker Carlson Tonight guest host and former District Attorney and Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Sean Duffy about the shocking political blacklisting from a bank of Rebel News
Ezra Levant joins guest host Sean Duffy on Tucker Carlson Tonight to talk about the anti-conservative blacklist being used by RBC, a Canadian bank with branches in the U.S.
Is this China-style “social credit” surveillance and punishment being used by RBC against Americans too?
Even though the bank rejected our mortgage application for specifically political reasons, we're crowdfunding the mortgage with the generosity of our viewers.
You can contribute on this page or click here for more info.
