Rebel News Banner Ad - Buy The Building

WATCH: Ezra Levant on Tucker Carlson Tonight discussing RBC's political mortgage rejection of Rebel News

Ezra Levant speaks with Tucker Carlson Tonight guest host and former District Attorney and Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Sean Duffy about the shocking political blacklisting from a bank of Rebel News

  • Rebel Wire
  • December 30, 2021

Remove Ads

Ezra Levant joins guest host Sean Duffy on Tucker Carlson Tonight to talk about the anti-conservative blacklist being used by RBC, a Canadian bank with branches in the U.S.

Is this China-style “social credit” surveillance and punishment being used by RBC against Americans too?

Even though the bank rejected our mortgage application for specifically political reasons, we're crowdfunding the mortgage with the generosity of our viewers. 

You can contribute on this page or click here for more info. 

Justin Trudeau Canada United States RBC
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.