WATCH: Freedom Convoy Security Coordinator speaks out | Julie Ponesse & Danny Bulford

The Democracy Fund's Pandemic Ethics Scholar Dr. Julie Ponesse recently sat down again for an in-depth discussion with Corporal Daniel Bulford, a specialized RCMP officer who left his prestigious position as the prime minister's personal sniper detail after speaking out against the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Cpl. Bulford ended up being a key organizer in the Freedom Convoy 2022 in Ottawa, Ontario.

In this interview, Cpl. Bulford dives deep into the planning and hurdles faced by organizers leading up to his eventual arrest because of his role in the trucker convoy.

Cpl. Bulford first joined Dr. Ponesse back in November — you can watch that interview here.

