WATCH: Hamas vigil protester who went viral confronts Rebel News reporter on Melbourne tram, then asks if he is STALKING her

You might remember the woman who spent Melbourne's October 7 vigil following me around with her phone, screaming abuse and calling me a "woman basher". When she finally came close enough for a chat, I asked whether she cared about the women who were gang raped on October 7, and whether she condemned Hamas for it. Her answer was "I condemn Israel". When I asked where she was from, she pulled out her passport to prove she was Australian.

That exchange went super viral, and she clearly wasn't happy about how it turned out for her. So who did she take it out on? My colleague Rukshan Fernando.

FULL VIDEO: What really happened at the Pro-Hamas 'martyrs' vigil in Melbourne on October 7th On the third anniversary of the October 7 massacre, Hamas supporters honoured their "martyrs" in Melbourne while Victoria Police focused their attention on the Rebel News reporters trying to do their job, even grabbing Avi Yemini by the neck and threatening him.

Rukshan was heading into the city on a tram with his wife to cover a protest when, about 10 or 15 minutes into the trip, this woman walked up to him with her phone out, recording him and yelling about "Avi Yemini". She went on about the video, told other passengers he was an "ex-IDF soldier", and then, incredibly, asked whether he was stalking her. He was simply on his way to work.

His wife started filming once the woman moved a few metres away and began trying to turn the carriage against him. As Rukshan told me, when someone is telling strangers you're stalking her, having your own footage is about the only protection you've got.

Her evidence of stalking? She saw him "looking at" her, and he was wearing sunglasses. In the morning! "Hiding, obviously," she said. It's Australia... you can wear sunnies.

When Rukshan asked her straight out whether she supports Hamas, she demanded to know when she'd ever said that. Rukshan reminded her she'd been at a vigil the day before where, he says, the names of the "martyrs" were read out, the terrorists who went into the kibbutzim and slaughtered women, children and men. She told him to shut up and stop talking to her, then kept talking to him, and about him, to everyone else on board.

Some passengers shook their heads at Rukshan for daring to answer back, as if he should just sit there and take it. One man asked her whether she felt unsafe, despite having seen her get up from her seat to confront him. An older lady handed her a tissue.

It didn't end on the tram either. Rukshan got off near Bourke Street, and a few moments later she was on the street behind him, yelling "are you following me?" He kept walking, and the last he saw, she was flagging down a police car. Police haven't contacted him since.

Nobody made her go to that vigil, and nobody made her walk up to my camera. She's an adult, responsible for what she says, and if what she says goes viral, copping the criticism is part of living in a free country. Playing the victim on a crowded tram won't rewrite what she said on October 7, and thanks to Rukshan's wife, now everyone can see this too.

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